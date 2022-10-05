Kevin Keith case explored in Kim Kardashian's new podcast, 'The System'

Kim Kardashian launched a new podcast, The System, to delve into wrongful convictions. Her first episodes focus on Kevin Keith, who was convicted in 1994 of a triple homicide in Bucyrus, Ohio.

Kevin Keith's claims that he is innocent are explored in early episodes of Kim Kardashian's new podcast, "The System," which focuses on wrongful convictions.

Keith, 59, was found guilty of three counts of aggravated murder and three counts of attempted murder after a Feb. 13, 1994, shooting at Bucyrus Estates on Marion Road in Bucyrus. Authorities said Keith, who lived in Crestline at the time, opened fire on a group of people in retaliation for a drug arrest he blamed on an informant related to the shooting victims.

Three Bucyrus residents were killed in the shooting — Marichell Chatman, 24; her daughter Marchae, 4, and Chatman's aunt, Linda Chatman, 39. Marichell Chatman's boyfriend, Rick Warren, and cousins Quanita Reeves, 6, and Quentin Reeves, 4, were wounded.

Later that year, a Crawford County jury found Keith guilty and he was sentenced to death, but in September 2010, then-Gov. Ted Strickland commuted Keith's sentence to life without parole.

Prosecutor: 'Overwhelming evidence' of guilt

Keith has unsuccessfully appealed his sentence many times, a fact noted by Crawford County Prosecutor Matt Crall.

“In the 28 years since Kevin Keith’s conviction in 1994, the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas, the Third District Court of Appeals, the Ohio Supreme Court, the Ohio Parole Board, the Federal District Court, the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court have reviewed the trial testimony and any purported new evidence and have found 'overwhelming evidence' of Keith’s guilt," Crall said in an emailed response to the Telegraph-Forum's request for comment on the podcast. "Because of these findings, no court has found it proper to disturb the unanimous verdict of the jury to whom Mr. Keith was tried.”

Kevin Keith is the subject of a new podcast by Kim Kardashian that explores wrongful convictions.

In June 2017, after Keith's conviction was upheld by an appellate court in Lima, members of the court wrote: "Over the years in his numerous appeals and post-conviction petitions Keith has challenged many aspects of his case and the evidence against him, but one fact remains clear, the evidence against Keith was simply overwhelming."

Story continues

Kardashian took an interest in Keith's case in July 2019. In the podcast, which streams on Spotify, Kardashian said her success in getting one woman freed inspired her to bring other cases to the public's attention. She said in Keith's case, she spoke with "anyone who would talk to us" on all sides of the issue.

Kardashian cites lack of physical evidence

In the first 35-minute episode, she cites several factors supporting her position that Keith is innocent: a lack of physical evidence linking Keith to the crime scene; the fact that when the case went to trial in May of that year, none of the jurors were Black, like Keith; and that a report that surfaced years later highlighted another potential suspect.

"And that's just scratching the surface," she added.

"Maybe from hearing this, someone will come forward," Kardashian said in the first episode. "Maybe just by publicizing this."

In July 2019, following Kardashian's initial Tweets regarding the case, shooting victims Quanita and Quentin Reeves told the Mansfield News Journal that the jury got it right.

"She just wants to look good," Quentin said. "I want everybody to know what's going on."

Both siblings said they have no doubt Keith, whom they already knew, was the shooter.

"There was a knock on the door. It was Kevin," Quanita said. "No mask, no gloves. ... We knew him. We greeted him. We said: 'Hi, Kevin.'"

Kevin Keith is the subject of a new podcast by Kim Kardashian that explores wrongful convictions.

But others have doubts.

"Kevin Keith's case should concern anyone who is concerned with the integrity of the system," said Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael Donnelly, who gave an interview to Kardashian for the podcast.

Donnelly said he agreed to the interview "to demonstrate the need to reform the post-conviction process in Ohio for those who claim they are wrongly convicted."

"There are a lot of details that haven't been available to the general public," Kardashian said in concluding the first episode. "And that's my goal: To make sure that you can all hear the facts and make your own determination. Because sometimes, our system is not as trustworthy as we're led to believe."

Keith remains jailed at the Marion Correctional Institution. He has been in prison since June 1, 1994.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Kardashian podcast asserts Kevin Keith's innocence in Bucyrus murders