Kevin Lindke sentenced to 40 days in jail

Kevin Lindke was sentenced to jail Friday morning on misdemeanor charges for an altercation he had following a St. Clair County Commission meeting in June.

Macomb County District Judge William Hackel ordered Lindke, a social media influencer who is known for his conflicts with local officials, to serve 40 days in jail for assault and battery and 10 days in jail for disorderly person jostling. The sentences will be served concurrently.

According to St. Clair County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Soderberg, during the sentencing Hackel dismissed a motion Lindke, representing himself, brought arguing for a mistrial, claiming Soderberg withheld information about an MRI scan Geoff Donaldson, the case's victim had received.

Hackel cited Soderberg's response saying the MRI had in fact been mentioned both in court and in documents given to Lindke during discovery, ruling there was no grounds for a mistrial.

During the sentencing, Donaldson, a county employee, presented a victim impact statement to the court, Soderberg said.

"For over two weeks following the assault I was referred to many medical professionals to assess my injuries and ongoing post-concussive symptoms," Donaldson wrote in his statement. "The physical therapy I was referred to for my strained knee in the aftermath of this assault went on for several months. This resulted in lost time at work and an interruption to important projects I was managing."

Donaldson went on to say he was also intimidated by Lindke's statements on social media.

"Considering the discussions in the courtroom during this trial and the ongoing actions of Mr. Lindke, I truly believe he has not taken accountability for his actions and he continues to be a threat to myself and others," he wrote.

Lindke was charged in June after he got into an altercation with Rob Drewek, a local developer at a St. Clair County Commission board meeting. During the fight Donaldson stepped between them in an effort to break up the fight and was injured.

The St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office charged Lindke with aggravated assault after Donaldson reportedly suffered a concussion. Lindke was also charged with assault and battery for the fight with Drewek.

A jury found Lindke guilty of a reduced charge of assault and battery against Donaldson, but found him not guilty of the charge for the fight with Drewek. He was also found guilty of disorderly person jostling.

During the trial Lindke maintained that he was in fact the victim of an assault by Drewek, and that Donaldson had exaggerated his injuries, citing a lack of a diagnosis of a concussion in his medical records.

Lindke was taken into custody and will serve out his sentence in the St. Clair County jail. He could not be reached for comment Friday and a relative declined to comment on his behalf.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Kevin Lindke sentenced to 40 days in jail