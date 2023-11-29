Kevin McCarthy has advice for his successor, House speaker Mike Johnson: 'Bring in a psychiatrist'

WASHINGTON — Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., suggested his successor, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., “bring in a psychiatrist” for the fractured House Republican conference and the handful of GOP lawmakers who ousted the California Republican from the speakership.

McCarthy, in an interview with The Daily Mail, said he had confidence Johnson wouldn’t suffer the same fate he did in October, when he was removed by a rebellion from the House’s most conservative lawmakers.

'It will probably go better for him,' McCarthy said. 'They can't do it again. You watched the chaos of what happened. I don't think the Republican Party will put up with it.'

Eight House Republicans, mostly comprised of conservative hardliners, voted in October alongside House Democrats to boot McCarthy from the speakership in a historic first for the lower chamber.

Those GOP members say they ousted McCarthy after he broke promises he made in January during his pursuit of the speakership. They also claimed his plan to avert a government shutdown earlier this year – which required Democratic support – was the final straw.

But McCarthy has accused those GOP rebels of holding a personal grudge against him. The former speaker has specifically taken aim at Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who led the efforts to oust him. McCarthy says his removal is revenge from Gaetz over an ongoing House Ethics Committee probe examining alleged misconduct from the Florida conservative.

“Everywhere I go, people walk up and say to me, 'what happened to you is not right,’” McCarthy said. “You know, you can't look backwards. You've gotta look forward.”

Former Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., listens during a press conference with members of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party at the Cannon House Office Building on November 15, 2023 in Washington, DC.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McCarthy has advice for GOP Speaker Johnson: 'Bring in a psychiatrist'