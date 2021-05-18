Kevin McCarthy appears to throw GOP broker 'under the bus' in rebuke of House's Jan. 6 commission deal
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday slammed the House's Jan. 6 commission deal, and in the process appeared to throw Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), the Republican he reportedly tasked with negotiating the legislation, "under the bus."
In a statement, McCarthy specifically complained that the commission was too narrow. He and other Republicans want it to examine what he calls "interrelated forms of political violence" in the U.S., including the Black Lives Matter protests from last summer, and he accused the bipartisan deal of focusing mostly on the Capitol riot.
Under the bus goes @RepJohnKatko
as we indicated yesterday, @GOPLeader comes out against Jan 6 commission
Still will pass the house, but continuing divisions in the House GOP. stunningly divided.
This will get blocked in the senate anyway. pic.twitter.com/tfm5CVmHfh
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 18, 2021
While McCarthy's opposition to the apparently not-so-bipartisan-deal isn't surprising, some analysts are questioning why he had Katko negotiate in the first place. Perhaps recognizing the position Katko was in, McCarthy did appear to take a softer tone after a GOP conference meeting later on Tuesday, telling Politico's Melanie Zanona that his colleague "worked hard to improve the bill, but it's just not there yet."
More stories from theweek.com
7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ouster
The threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency
Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers count the ways Matt Gaetz is ruined by his wingman's plea deal