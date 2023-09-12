Kevin McCarthy Directs Committee To Open Impeachment Inquiry Against Joe Biden

WASHINGTON ― House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that he is directing a House committee to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

“House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct,” the California Republican said. “Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption.”

Republicans have delved into bank records reflecting millions of dollars that foreign nationals paid the president’s son Hunter Biden, including during the years when Joe Biden was heavily involved in foreign policy as vice president. The records haven’t shown any payments to the president himself, however.

McCarthy said earlier this month that the House wouldn’t open an impeachment inquiry without holding a vote, but on Tuesday he apparently sidestepped that promise, announcing that he had ordered the start of an inquiry.

“I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,” McCarthy said, adding that the impeachment effort would be led by committee chairmen Reps. James Comer (R-Ky.), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jason Smith (R-Mo.). It’s unclear if the impeachment inquiry will be led by a new committee or if it will be a joint effort of the three committees they lead: Oversight, Judiciary and Ways and Means.

McCarthy claimed witness testimony showed that Biden had been involved in his son’s business deals and that he may have received a bribe.

“Even a trusted FBI informant has alleged a bribe to the Biden family,” McCarthy said.

Both claims are exaggerations. The trusted FBI informant said a Ukrainian oligarch alleged the bribe, but also that he might have been making it up. And a former business partner testified that Hunter Biden put his father on the phone in the presence of other business associates, but that he didn’t actually discuss their work.

McCarthy did not allege any corrupt official action on Biden’s part but said an impeachment inquiry would be a “logical next step” allowing Republicans to gather more evidence.