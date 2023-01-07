Kevin McCarthy Confronts Matt Gaetz on House Floor after Losing 14th Vote for Speaker

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy confronted Representative Matt Gaetz (R., Fla.) on the House floor on Friday evening after the California Republican lost his 14th bid for speaker.

Gaetz voted “present,” leaving McCarthy just one vote away from a win.

McCarthy could be seen making an animated last-minute appeal to Gaetz as the votes were tallied.

Kevin McCarthy confronts Matt Gaetz during 14th House Speaker vote. #118thCongress pic.twitter.com/nMa9bm0KSN — CSPAN (@cspan) January 7, 2023

Gaetz could been seen pointing a finger at McCarthy. After McCarthy walked away, Representative Mike Rogers of Alabama began to approach Gaetz. He was held back by fellow lawmakers.

Things are getting heated on the floor. pic.twitter.com/jG6rUaUKg2 — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) January 7, 2023

McCarthy received 216 votes in the latest round, while Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D., N.Y.) won 212 votes. Two McCarthy opponents voted for Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio and another two voted for Representative Andy Biggs of Arizona. Representative Lauren Boebert (R., Colo.) voted present as well.

