Kevin McCarthy faces Republican challenger David Giglio after being ousted as House speaker

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., garnered a new primary challenger on Monday who's hoping to remove him from his seat in Congress after McCarthy was ousted from the speakership.

Business owner David Giglio on Monday announced that he’s launching his campaign to represent California’s 20th congressional district.

“Kevin McCarthy has failed the American people, Giglio wrote in a statement posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, adding that the district’s residents “deserve an America First Republican fighting for them in Washington and working alongside President Donald Trump to WAGE WAR against the corrupt uniparty.”

Giglio previously ran unsuccessfully to represent California 13th congressional district..

McCarthy has been easily reelected to the House in multiple recent races, including in 2022, when he received more than 67% of the vote.

The California lawmaker was removed from his role as speaker of the House earlier this month after a handful of hard-right Republicans rebelled against him, and Democrats refused to step in to keep him in the top job. House Republicans failed to elect a replacement for weeks before coalescing around now-Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., last week.

Giglio on Monday accused McCarthy of “capitulating” to President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers.

McCarthy was removed from the speakership after he worked with Democrats to pass a temporary measure known as a continuing resolution last month to avoid a catastrophic government shutdown.

USA TODAY has reached out to McCarthy for comment.

Even after his ouster, the California lawmaker vowed that he would not resign from Congress, and he will seek reelection in 2024. He told reporters earlier this month "No, I'm not resigning. I'm staying, so don't worry.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: David Giglio challenges Kevin McCarthy, vows to work with Donald Trump