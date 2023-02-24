Kevin McCarthy Gets Blunt Reminder That Tucker Carlson Really Doesn't Like Him

MSNBC host Ari Melber let the tape roll as he played clips of Tucker Carlson going after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who gave the Fox News host access to tens of thousands of hours of U.S. Capitol surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 attack.

Melber, who reflected on Carlson’s characterization of the rioters as tourists, called out McCarthy for contradicting his prior condemnation of the attack after he presented 41,000 hours of surveillance footage to the host.

Excerpts from the footage are set to air on Carlson’s network in the coming weeks, Axios reported.

McCarthy told The New York Times on Wednesday that he “promised” to release the footage but the release to Carlson, Melber said, elevates the “insurrection-minimizing host.”

Melber argued that McCarthy, who referred to the release in a fundraising email this week, is attempting to link himself closer to the Fox News host before he played a supercut of Carlson ripping the speaker on his show.

“Congressman Kevin McCarthy, a man who – in private – turns out sounds like an MSNBC contributor,” Carlson said in one clip.

“We will have a Republican Congress led by a puppet of the Democratic Party,” the Fox News host said in another clip.

You can watch the video compilation, and Melber’s subsequent interview with Michael Steele, around the 3:22 mark in the clip below.

(H/T Mediaite)

