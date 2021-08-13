Kevin McCarthy Hawks ‘Moron’ T-Shirts In Spectacular Self-Own

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) attempt to troll House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) with a t-shirt emblazoned with the word “moron” hilariously backfired.

Pelosi last month called Donald Trump apologist McCarthy the word after he opposed the reintroduction of a House mask mandate amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

McCarthy tried to flip it back on Pelosi with the shirt, which he is selling via the Republican fundraising site WinRed. Writing on the shirt defined the noun as “a term coined by Nancy Pelosi referring to freedom-loving Americans who oppose mask mandates.”

Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy is selling t-shirts emblazoned with the word "moron" pic.twitter.com/yrtY1UdM6y — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) August 12, 2021

But it did not go well.

“If the shirt fits …,” responded Pelosi’s daughter, Christine Pelosi.

If the shirt fits … 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/KgNjasH4fU — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) August 12, 2021

“A GOP 1st - truth in advertising,” a representative for House Speaker told The Hill. Others agreed:

Wear it proudly

. @GOPLeader it was meant just for you! — Sandra Tabbytosavit 🆘 🥁 (@STabbytosavit) August 13, 2021

Kevin McCarthy is now selling bright red shirts with the word moron emblazed on them, you can't make this stuff up, have a favorite Republican? Great gift idea — Kenny of the badlands (@KenBaldwin10) August 13, 2021

Oh, good one, Kevin. Pretty sure most people will see the large type as the wearer's label and never read the small type. (p.s., Kevin - that's why headlines are in large type.) — WW72 (@warrenwilson72) August 12, 2021

I can't decide what's more on brand; Rand Paul's pandemic profiteering with a company called Gilead or Kevin McCarthy shilling those eponymously labeled Moron shirts to the magats. — Petefied (@SaintFiedler) August 13, 2021

Lol, @GOPLeader’s voters will be easy to spot when they’re walking around wearing a shirt saying moron…. https://t.co/g8vJCBOrR2 — alison 🇺🇸🇳🇿🏳️‍🌈 (@AlisonKateCartr) August 13, 2021

As a lib, I'd like to say that it would truly own me so hard if every Republican bought these shirts and wore them around all the time. Please don't do that. I'd be so mad about it. — Joe Muto (@JoeMuto) August 12, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

