Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan Busted For Impeachment Hypocrisy In Supercut Video

Republican comments about impeachment are coming back to haunt them.

A new supercut video from MSNBC shows that top GOP lawmakers ― including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) ― had some very different feelings about the process not too long ago when Donald Trump was the subject.

“Our job is to legislate, not to continue to investigate something in the back when you cannot find any reason to impeach this president,” McCarthy ― then minority leader ― said during Trump’s first impeachment, in 2019.

Yet McCarthy last week opened an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden based on debunked claims and evidence Republican lawmakers have implied, but never made public.

In 2019, Jordan complained that Democrats didn’t have the votes “to do this right.” Last week, after McCarthy opened the inquiry without a vote, Jordan said Republicans “don’t need” the votes to move forward.

In 2020, Stefanik complained that Trump’s impeachment was “very partisan” despite 10 GOP lawmakers in the House crossing party lines to join the effort. Today, she has no problem with an impeachment that doesn’t even have the full support of her own party.

See those comments and more in the supercut that aired on “The Mehdi Hasan” show on Sunday night:

