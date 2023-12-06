Kevin McCarthy will leave Congress at the end of the year

The News

Former House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy says that he will leave Congress at the end of this year.

“I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways. I know my work is only getting started,” McCarthy wrote in an op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Know More

The former speaker’s departure puts the House Republicans’ majority further at risk by shrinking their lead to just a two-member majority following George Santos’s expulsion. Rep. Bill Johnson accepted an offer to head Youngstown State University but hasn’t made it clear when he’ll depart.

Some Republican members had expressed frustration with Santos’s expulsion vote last month, saying it would further compromise the majority. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called it “a bad strategy.”

McCarthy faced a tumultuous 8-month tenure as speaker: He is the first to ever be removed from power. That campaign was led, in part, by Rep. Matt Gaetz, who simply wrote “McLeavin’” on X after McCarthy’s announcement.

Shortly after his ouster, there was widespread speculation that the California congressman would soon exit Congress. But McCarthy downplayed the claims in October, telling reporters that he had “a lot more work to do.”

Privately, however, McCarthy apparently told donors that he was planning to ”get the hell out,” Axios reported last week, citing sources.