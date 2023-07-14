Kevin McCarthy Mocked After Saying, 'We Don't Want Disneyland To Train Our Military'

Anyone worried that Disneyland might somehow take over the training of the military can relax: It won’t happen on Kevin McCarthy’s watch.

The House speaker made that very ― sorry, can’t help it ― goofy promise Friday after the chamber passed the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, which raises pay for service members by 5.2% while also blocking abortion coverage, Pentagon diversity initiatives and transgender health care. After the Senate passes its own version of the bill, a compromise will have to be reached on the final legislation.

“We don’t want Disneyland to train our military,” the California Republican said, touting the bill’s passage in the House. He added on Twitter that the legislation “ENDS the wokism in the military.”

Not surprisingly, McCarthy was thoroughly mocked for his Mickey Mouse remarks.

None of these sentences makes sense and it’s sad he thinks his target audience doesn’t care. https://t.co/MLllg4cRQ1 — Leslie Streeter (@LeslieStreeter) July 14, 2023

I dare @SpeakerMcCarthy to attend basic training and let us know how woke it is. https://t.co/e453wAhV0t — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) July 14, 2023

Kevin McCarthy: "Stop using taxpayer money to do their own wokeism. A military cannot defend themselves if you train them in woke. We don't want Disneyland to train our military."



Woke isn't the military's problem.



Fox News propaganda 24/7 on bases is the problem.#ProudBluepic.twitter.com/RLup74WHJ9 — LA Blue Dot in GA 🌊💔 (@namwella1961) July 14, 2023

What crack has "Election Denier/Seditionist" McCarthy been smoking ??? https://t.co/EFlXexiwFo — Dr. Mike Davis 🌊 (@FrankMikeDavis1) July 14, 2023

Some people thought they had accidentally tuned in to a comedy show.

Is this a SNL skit? Ridiculous https://t.co/py3YlC9TVu — Lea Black (@LeaBlackMiami) July 14, 2023

This is like an SNL sketch. https://t.co/TLjvbjH9No — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 14, 2023

Others suggested that having Disneyland train the military might not be a bad idea.

If you listen to conservatives, Disney is vicious and a huge threat.



Sounds like a win to me. Would prefer Disney Legal over the Russians. https://t.co/9S56qJbRmX — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) July 14, 2023

I don’t know, I think Disneyland would train our military well. They already train actors in Mickey Mouse costumes to fend off unruly teenagers. Who’s to say they can’t train soldiers around the world? https://t.co/u04ZGwHTsj — Jeremy Fassler (@J_fassler) July 14, 2023

Disneyland runs a tight ship. Have you ever seen how they work together to sweep the park at closing time?



Our military could probably learn a few things from them. https://t.co/pQ3La7lrfU — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) July 14, 2023

