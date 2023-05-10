Kevin McCarthy Mocked For 'Spineless' Response To George Santos Indictment

Wednesday’s indictment of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) gave House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) yet another chance to call for the controversial congressman to resign.

He didn’t.

After news broke of the pending charges on Tuesday, McCarthy said, “I think in America, you’re innocent till proven guilty.”

On Wednesday, state and federal prosecutors charged Santos with 13 counts of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and lying to the House of Representatives.

But that didn’t seem to change much for McCarthy. The Republican House leader told CNN after being informed of the charges that “it always concerns me,” but didn’t call on Santos to resign.

After reporters pressed him on whether it was time for Santos to leave Congress, McCarthy dismissed the idea.

“He will go through his time in trial and let’s find out how the outcome is,” according to CNN reporter Haley Talbot.

Twitter users weren’t impressed by McCarthy’s responses on Tuesday and Wednesday.

How the hell does he even stand up straight without a backbone?! https://t.co/ds8pYrOVbJ — Suzanne@cookinmaama (@SuzanneBos43679) May 10, 2023

Kevin McCarthy is too spineless to react to Santos' arrest. He still has to report to higher authorities. — AZScorpion_Tail (@AZScorpion_Tail) May 10, 2023

Kevin McCarthy before and after the indictment of George Santos. What a complete and utter coward. pic.twitter.com/Sb6Nresf6D — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 10, 2023

The thing that scares me is that this guy is third in line to the presidency. https://t.co/mHaP0iTWTX — Joerich44 #resist #BLM (@JoeRich44) May 10, 2023

Rough day for the party of law and order. https://t.co/Vy123GV8nw — Matt Lane (@MattLaneWrites) May 10, 2023

Back in January, when Santos was first sworn into Congress and there were multiple reports on his pattern of lies, McCarthy told reporters about the conditions under whichhe might ask the congressman to resign.

“If for some way when we go through Ethics and he has broken the law, then we will remove him,” McCarthy said, adding, “He has a responsibility to uphold what they voted for, to work and have their voice here, but at any time, if it rises to a legal level, we will deal with it then.”

