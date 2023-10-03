Kevin McCarthy Will Not Run For Speaker Again After Ouster: Reports

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will not run again for speaker of the House, according to multiple media reports.

McCarthy was suddenly removed from his post on Tuesday in a shocking 216-210 vote, with eight Republicans siding with all Democrats in the chamber. The shocking outcome followed a motion by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to see McCarthy’s speaker’s gavel taken away.

McCarthy made the announcement to his Republican colleagues in a closed-door meeting shortly after the vote. Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reported that the lawmaker had received an offer from Democrats to make a deal that would restore him to power but that McCarthy said he wasn’t going to “sell my soul.”

“When we come out of the next vote, let’s elect that person on the first round,” McCarthy reportedly said in the meeting. “If I have to be the sacrifice, so be it.”

Im not going to sell my soul to Democrats. Ill still work to get you elected -- maybe not all of you because i'm a free agent.



When we come out of the next vote, let's elect that person on the first round. if i have to be the sacrifice, so be it.



We're the only conservative… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

McCarthy’s decision will only add to the drama that unfolded Wednesday when the chamber backed a resolution to “vacate the office of the speaker” for the first time in the House’s history.

The House will effectively be leaderless until it elects a new speaker, although it’s unclear who that could be amid an ongoing revolt from the far-right contingent of the Republican caucus.

Many of McCarthy’s allies and others in the GOP were furious with Gaetz and the seven other Republicans who voted to remove him.

“We have eight people that do not want to be part of the governing majority,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) told reporters. “They are undependable. You can’t count on them.”

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) leaves the House floor after being ousted as speaker of the House at the Capitol on Oct. 3, 2023.

Gaetz immediately cast the vote as a political triumph, issuing a fundraising plea and castigating McCarthy as “Democrat-owned.”

“The UniParty is STRIKING BACK HARD,” he wrote in a fundraising message.

A vote for a new speaker may not happen until next week after a candidate forum.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

