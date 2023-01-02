Kevin McCarthy was once rejected for a House internship. Now he could become the next speaker

In 1987, a 22-year-old college student named Kevin McCarthy was rejected from a congressional internship. More than 30 years later, that onetime intern hopeful is now on the cusp of becoming the next speaker of the House.

Former California Republican Rep. Bill Thomas’ chief of staff, Cathy Abernathy, is the one who turned down the then-student from Bakersfield in the 80s. Never, she told USA TODAY, did she guess the arc McCarthy's career would take.

“It’s absurd to ask a person ‘Did you see this coming?’” Abernathy laughed. “Of course not.”

When the new 118th Congress is seated Jan 3, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is considered the leading candidate to be elected the next speaker, succeeding Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi after the GOP won the House in the midterms.

Despite patches of opposition within his party, no other contender appears to have the same broad level of backing that McCarthy does. When the vote for speaker is taken up on the House floor, it's McCarthy's race to lose.

It's been a long time coming.

McCarthy's first go-round

There's an element of déjà vu for McCarthy. Back in 2015, he was the favorite to succeed Republican John Boehner, who resigned the post in the wake of pressure from the hard right House Freedom Caucus.

But then McCarthy made a gaffe.

He appeared on Fox News and insinuated that Republicans launched the Select Committee on Benghazi – formed to investigate the 2012 terrorist attacks on a U.S. compound in Libya that killed U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens – to play politics and ttorpedo presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s chances at becoming commander in chief.

McCarthy quickly backpedaled, but the damage had been done. The gaffe emboldened the conservatives who opposed McCarthy and left him with virtually no chance of securing the 218 votes necessary to become speaker, so he backed out.

US Representative Kevin McCarthy speaks following the Republican nomination election for House speaker in the Longworth House Office Building on October 8, 2015 in Washington, DC after abruptly dropping out of the race.

Now McCarthy has a second chance. Again, though, some of the most conservative elements in his parties could stop him: Five far-right GOP members have said publicly they won’t vote for McCarthy. With only 222 House Republicans, five defections could leave him one vote short

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., was one of three Republicans who first nominated McCarthy for the speakership within the Republican caucus last November.

“I would just say there’s no viable alternative. There isn’t one,” Armstrong said. “Everybody can keep saying that one would emerge but I’ve been around this for four years now and I don’t know who that would be and neither do a lot of my colleagues.”

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, one of McCarthy's opponents, floated McCarthy's second-in-command, Republican whip and Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, as speaker. But Scalise is reportedly supporting McCarthy.

McCarthy has no clear opponent, but it's not a done deal yet.

McCarthy's office declined a request for an interview about his bid for the speakership.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives as Republicans hold their leadership candidate forum on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) ORG XMIT: DCMZ401

Climbing the public service ladder

After Abernathy turned down McCarthy for a summer internship in Washington, she offered him an alternative: a fall internship in the local district office.

Most students, Abernathy said, balked at a local opportunity, but McCarthy "jumped at it."

"He was doing a lot more than an (intern) back in those days," recalled Abernathy, saying she had to hire an intern to be his intern. "He was in the office next door to mine and he was always on the phone."

After his stint with Thomas' team, McCarthy was elected to the California State Assembly, where he was unanimously chosen to serve as the Assembly Republican Leader.

Come 2006, Thomas announced his retirement from Congress after almost three decades in office. McCarthy ran to replace him and handily won.

From there, McCarthy quickly climbed the ladder. He served as chief deputy whip in 2009 and majority whip in 2011 before becoming Republican leader in 2014.

McCarthy spent those years as whip ensuring party discipline among the House GOP conference, cultivating relationships and learning how to navigate intra-party politics.

"He would read (up) everybody's district studying what their district was, to understand what their needs were," Abernathy said. "That's the way he's always operated."

Then-House Republican Chief Deputy Whip Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., runs to take the stage in Washington Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2010.

‘No one’s worked harder’

McCarthy supporter Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon said he can’t think of anyone else who is qualified to wield the gavel than McCarthy.

“I think no one’s worked harder than him over the last four years to regain the majority,” Bacon said, noting that the California Republican has made his rounds through as much of the country as possible supporting GOP candidates. “He’s worked his butt off. I don’t know if anybody has worked harder for everyone.”

Bacon’s description is borne out by McCarthy's whirlwind travel schedule campaigning for Republicans.

This past summer, McCarthy was in Connecticut stumping for candidates on Aug. 5, then in Rhode Island Aug. 6, North Carolina Aug. 9, and Ohio Aug. 10.

U.S. House Republican Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy speaks as other House Republicans listen during a news conference at the East Steps of the U.S. Capitol on September 29, 2022 in Washington, DC.

He was back in Washington D.C. just two days later to rail against the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act on the House floor in a near hour-long speech. On Aug. 15, he was on the other side of the country in Wyoming, campaigning for Harriet Hageman in her primary race to unseat incumbent GOP Rep. Liz Cheney.

It's unusual for a congressional leader to involve themselves so directly in a primary. Cheney was one of former President Donald Trump's top targets as he sought to purge the GOP of anyone perceived as disloyal.

McCarthy's “gone out of his way to help everybody,” Bacon said. “He’s literally been in everybody's district the last few years. I think he’s earned it.”

Trump and Jan. 6

One possible obstacle to McCarthy's ambitions: former President Trump.

McCarthy previously aligned himself with Trump, who demanded loyalty within the party.

Then came the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

As the attack was unfolding and rioters roamed the Capitol, McCarthy was on the phone with Trump imploring the former president to call off the mob, which he said was made up of the president's supporters, according to Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington.

That phone call prompted a bipartisan House committee probing the Jan. 6 attack to subpoena McCarthy for testimony about those conversations. The committee subsequently referred McCarthy to the House Ethics committee for defying the subpoena.

Publicly, McCarthy issued a rebuke of Trump's role in the attack on the House floor and called on him to "accept his share of responsibility."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol, Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

"The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters," McCarthy said at the time. "He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding."

Audio obtained by the New York Times dated Jan. 10, days after the Capitol attack, showed McCarthy in conversation saying he would urge Trump to resign from the presidency for his role on Jan. 6.

But less than three weeks after later, on Jan. 28, McCarthy posed with the former president at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. And now, the former president is reportedly making calls on behalf of McCarthy’s leadership bid.

Last month. the former president rewarded McCarthy by publicly endorsing him for the job.

"I think he deserves the shot," Trump told Breitbart News.

But Trump's support might not be enough. Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, who ran against McCarthy and later lost in the caucus’ internal nomination process in November, has described McCarthy as someone “created by, elevated by, and maintained by the establishment.”

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Biggs said he cannot vote for McCarthy and plans to run for the speakership during the full House vote Jan. 3.

McCarthy has been largely publicly quiet about his fight for the speakership. At a December press conference, McCarthy dismissed a question from CNN asking him why he has been struggling, calling it "inappropriate."

His most ardent supporters such as Bacon are proving to be his strongest defense on his path to become speaker. “Kevin’s being the nice guy about it,” Bacon said. “I’ve been more of the hard guy on it.”

The Republican Main Street Caucus, of which Bacon is a member, promised that the group, made up of roughly 70 members, would only vote for McCarthy "for as long as it takes," according to a letter obtained by Politico.

A McCarthy speakership

Despite his lengthy tenure in public office, Sarah Binder, a political science professor at George Washington University, said McCarthy is perceived to be somewhat of a weak leader.

“It’s important to think of the splintered vote as reflecting the weakness of McCarthy,” she said.

Georgetown University’s Matt Glassman predicts McCarthy will have the same challenges previous speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan faced when hardliners within the caucus refused to compromise.

“I think McCarthy is in sort of an unwinnable situation here,” Glassman said. “If he gets to be speaker, it’s just going to be headache after headache.”

But even then, McCarthy's allies remain optimistic about his speakership.“I think when all this dust settles, Kevin McCarthy will be the speaker of the House," said North Dakota's Armstrong, "and I’m excited for it.”

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., arrives on the House floor before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses Congress in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

