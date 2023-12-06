Kevin McCarthy Is Resigning From Congress

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has announced that he will be stepping down from office at the end to the year.

In a video statement released Wednesday on social media, McCarthy (R-Calif.) stated that after 17 years in Congress, it was “time to pursue my passion in a new arena. While I will be departing the House at the end of this year, I will never ever give up fighting for this country that I love so much.”

“For me, every moment came with a great deal of devotion and responsibility, giving my best to all of you has been my greatest honor. I’m proud of what we have accomplished,” McCarthy said.

As the son of a firefighter from Bakersfield, my story is the story of America. For me, every moment came with a great deal of devotion and responsibility.



Serving you in Congress and as the 55th Speaker of the House has been my greatest honor. pic.twitter.com/jNnYQ8UO4k — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) December 6, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

