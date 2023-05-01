Kevin McCarthy responds to Russian reporter on Ukraine aid: 'We will continue to support'

Associated Press

Russia couldn’t escape its war against Ukraine during its highly contentious presidency of the U.N. Security Council, and the war will still loom over Switzerland as it takes over the monthlong presidency Monday for the first time since becoming a full member of the United Nations in 2002. Switzerland’s U.N. Ambassador Pascale Baeriswyl said at the traditional opening press conference that her country's approach has been to work for unity of the council's 15 members and to be “a bridge builder.” Fireworks are almost certain during Switzerland’s signature events, starting Wednesday with a session on how to ensure trust to sustain peace in the future and another on May 23 on protecting civilians in armed conflict.