Kevin McCarthy responds to Russian reporter on Ukraine aid: 'We will continue to support'
During his visit to Israel, Speaker Kevin McCarthy was questioned by a Russian reporter about the future of U.S. support of Ukraine.
Russian occupation forces in Crimea said that their air defence equipment shot down a drone in the west of the peninsula. Source: Sergey Aksyonov, Russian-appointed "head" of Crimea, on Telegram; Mikhail Razvozhaev, Russian-appointed "governor" of Sevastopol, on Telegram; Krym.
Over the past 5 months, Russia has lost more than 100,000 soldiers in the Bakhmut front, including more than 20,000 killed in battle, almost half of whom are Wagner Group soldiers. Source: Reuters with reference to the statement of the White House national security spokesperson John Kirby Quote: "Russia has exhausted its military stockpiles and its armed forces.
Representative Ocasio-Cortez is regarded as one of the strongest possible challengers to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government published an executive order aimed at increasing revenue by taxing the capital income from financial investments obtained abroad by individuals who reside in Brazil. According to the text, income obtained abroad from financial investments will be taxed upon the sale or maturity of assets, while profits and dividends from controlled entities will be taxed on Dec. 31 of each year. Income up to 6,000 reais ($1,203) will be tax exempt, while income above that but below 50,000 reais will be taxed at 15%.
After Twitter deleted posts by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, in which he demanded the severance of diplomatic relations with Poland, Medvedev said Elon Musk was "not up to the task" and the social media platform had "caved in" to the Ukrainians.
Waves of money printing have turned banks into "drug addicts" reliant on cheap cash to stay afloat, one of the world's top central bankers has warned.
President Biden stressed that taxpayers are not on the hook for the failure of First Republic Bank, which was seized by regulators and sold to JPMorgan Chase early on Monday morning. “Let me be very clear, all depositors are being protected, shareholders are losing their investments, and critically, taxpayers are not the ones who are…
Police say they were responding to a call about a shooting at the Festival Beach boat ramp when they found a car submerged in Lady Bird Lake.
Russia couldn’t escape its war against Ukraine during its highly contentious presidency of the U.N. Security Council, and the war will still loom over Switzerland as it takes over the monthlong presidency Monday for the first time since becoming a full member of the United Nations in 2002. Switzerland’s U.N. Ambassador Pascale Baeriswyl said at the traditional opening press conference that her country's approach has been to work for unity of the council's 15 members and to be “a bridge builder.” Fireworks are almost certain during Switzerland’s signature events, starting Wednesday with a session on how to ensure trust to sustain peace in the future and another on May 23 on protecting civilians in armed conflict.
A manhunt was underway for Francisco Oropesa, the suspect accused of fatally shooting five of his neighbors, including a 9-year-old boy, in Cleveland, Texas, Friday night, police say. Authorities are offering an $80,000 reward for information leading to his capture. CBS News correspondent Janet Shamilan joined Anne Marie Green to discuss the latest.
Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks said he doesn't regret calling LeBron James "old" during the first round NBA playoff series against the LA Lakers.
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said the Biden administration is putting China first ahead of the U.S., as the GOP pushes for unity ahead of the 2024 elections.
The trial for Christopher Worrell, 52, has entered the pause due to U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth's scheduling, a spokesperson said.
(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s right-wing government on Monday approved a labor market reform that cuts taxes for workers while further scaling back an unemployment benefit brought in by a previous administration.Most Read from BloombergJPMorgan Ends First Republic’s Turmoil After FDIC SeizureBuffett Will Beat the Market as Recession Looms, Investors SayFirst Republic’s Jumbo Mortgages Brought On Bank’s FailurePeak Oil Spells Trouble for ConsumersRivian’s Troubles Don’t End at a 93% WipeoutThe package s
Why a fight over changes made during the covid pandemic could put your summer Las Vegas Strip vacation in danger.
U.S. manufacturing pulled off a three-year low in April as new orders improved slightly and employment rebounded, but activity remained depressed amid higher borrowing costs and tighter credit, which have raised the risk of a recession this year. Despite the weakness in factory activity and demand for goods reported by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday, there was a build-up of inflation pressures last month. This supports expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by another 25 basis points to a 5%-5.25% range on Wednesday before potentially pausing its fastest monetary policy tightening campaign since the 1980s.
The Senate Education Committee also eliminated a requirement that charter schools and private schools must compete in a higher athletic division.
Attorney Luis Robles says the officers involved in the shooting were entitled to use deadly force once the victim allegedly raised a run toward them.
The Ukraine conflict has turned into a First World War-style bloody stalemate with forces dug in and battling over the occupation of towns and the capture of comparatively small tracts of land. The defending army hopes to mount a counter-offensive against the Russians, but appears handicapped by a lack of ammunition. Front-line troops near the town of Bakhmut in the east say they are running low as they fight to keep control of this strategically important area.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that, unless Congress acts to lift the debt ceiling, economic catastrophe could strike in a matter of weeks.