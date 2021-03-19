Kevin McCarthy tries to distance himself from Trump election conspiracies despite previously backing them

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graig Graziosi
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Congress Earmarks (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Congress Earmarks (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy attempted to distance himself from Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen, despite having backed the former president's challenge at the time.

Mr McCarthy made the claims on Friday when he was asked by a reporter why it was acceptable for him to challenge the 2020 election results but balk at Democrats similarly challenging the contested House race in Iowa between Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democratic Congresswoman Rita Hart.

"You're saying something that's not true," Mr McCarthy said in response to the challenge.

Mr McCarthy never pushed back on Mr Trump's attempts to challenge the 2020 election, and he backed a Texas lawsuit challenging the election results in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

The lawsuit, which was thrown out by the Supreme Court, would have invalidated millions of legally cast votes in favour of Mr Trump.

The Congressman refused to acknowledge that he backed those efforts, and did not say why he did not speak out against the conspiracy theory in the weeks following the election.

Read more

"I'm not Donald Trump," he said.

Mr McCarthy said he only objected to the outcomes of two states, Arizona and Pennsylvania, and said that those states being overturned would have not have impacted the election's results. However, had his objections succeeded, it still would have disenfranchised millions of voters' ballots.

"If Arizona and Pennsylvania were removed in the Electoral College [tally], would President Biden's numbers [go] below 270?" he asked. "The answer is no."

When asked if he supported the Texas lawsuit, he said he did.

"The answer is yes and you know why, because that's where you go: to the courts," he said.

Mr McCarthy was one of the first Republicans to back Mr Trump's election conspiracy theories. He made comments asserting as much two days after the election.

"President Trump won this election, so everyone who's listening, do not be quiet," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Fox Business Host Cooks Up Teleprompter Conspiracy Theory For Joe Biden's First Presser

    "That would not surprise me at all," Stuart Varney said, pushing a right-wing fiction that the president is addled.

  • Bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory claiming Biden faked White House appearance shared by thousands

    A single strange moment with a microphone has fueled notions that the president is an animation or dead

  • QAnon conspiracists accuse Fox News of faking Trump interview advocating for vaccine

    ‘How do I even know that was really President Trump speaking? They can fake anything,’ one follower writes

  • Michelle Obama praised for response to Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘sick’ question about sex life

    ‘For some very sick reason, you are very obsessed with this portion of that major historical event,’ former first lady says

  • Lauren Boebert shares QAnon conspiracy claiming Democratic arrests and resignations

    Congresswoman’s theory would see Trump enemies brought down

  • Russian Backer Halts Funds in New Blow to U.S. Aluminum Project

    (Bloomberg) -- The Russian company backing an aluminum project in Kentucky said it’s suspending investments as it waits for U.S. partners to raise funds, dealing a new setback to the billion-dollar-plus mill that was supposed to be completed last year.United Co. Rusal International PJSC announced the move on Unity Aluminum, formerly known as Braidy Industries, in a call on Wednesday. Rusal has so far poured $65 million into the venture, which local officials have been counting on to bring hundreds of high-paying jobs to the region.The funding freeze is the latest in a series of twists, including a battle for control of the mill that led to the ousting last year of Braidy’s chief executive officer, and questions over the timing when the U.S. lifted sanctions on Rusal. The plan announced in 2017 was for a $1.3 billion rolling mill to meet growing demand for the metal from the automotive, packaging and aerospace markets.“Unfortunately, our partner failed to contribute necessary equity from their side, so then it was a substantial change of the management and shareholder structure of Braidy Industries,” Oleg Mukhamedshin, Rusal’s deputy CEO, said on a call. “We put on hold any further investments of the project as per our agreement, and we still expect our partners to raise necessary financing after the Covid pandemic gets better.”Mukhamedshin said Rusal’s “Plan B” is to convert the investment into a debt instrument with certain securities if Unity Aluminum isn’t successful in securing the necessary funding.In 2019, Rusal announced its commitment to invest $200 million in the plant, which stirred up criticism as the decision came shortly after the U.S. Treasury Department lifted sanctions on Rusal and its parent company. A spokesman for Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, then majority leader, told the Washington Post that the lawmaker didn’t know at the time that Braidy had hopes of a deal with Rusal when he backed the effort to lift sanctions on the Russian company.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • See inside: Tom Cruise's Colorado ranch, now asking $39.5M

    Tom Cruise put his 320-acre Telluride ranch on the market last week for $39.5M, as reported by The Denver Post. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"It's difficult to truly grasp how expansive this property is," listing agent Dan Dockray told Axios. " ... Once you experience it in person, it steals your heart."For reference, the property is the size of 242 football fields. Background: According to The Denver Post, Cruise built the house in 1994 as private retreat.The exact address is 115 Francisco Way. At 11,512 square feet, it has 7 beds and 9 baths.Highlights: Stately library, media room, large study with secluded offices, billiards room, recreation space, fitness center, separate three-bed guest house, close to skiing.Land: The resort-like setting has breathtaking snow-capped mountains, 320 acres of wooded privacy, and extensive forested trails.The drive up to the house is about a mile from a gated entry for maximum privacy.What they're saying: "The buyer of this home is going to be an outdoor enthusiast looking for a true mountain escape with excellent proximity to town," Dockray said. "Someone who really resonates with the land will appreciate this one-of-a-kind property."Listing agents: Dan Dockray of LIV Sotheby's International Realty and Eric Lavey of Sotheby's International Realty. Here's a look around: By Brett Shreckengost, courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty By Joshua Johnson, courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty By Joshua Johnson, courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty By Joshua Johnson, courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty By Joshua Johnson, courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty By Joshua Johnson, courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty By Joshua Johnson, courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty By Joshua Johnson, courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty By Joshua Johnson, courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International Realty By Brett Shreckengost, courtesy of LIV Sotheby's International RealtyThis story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Conn. bank teller refuses to let Black woman withdraw from own account

    A teller at TD Bank refused to give a Black woman funds from her own bank account saying she didn’t feel comfortable giving her the money. Gwen Samuel, a Connecticut businesswoman feels that she was the victim of explicit racism at a TD Bank branch in Southington, CT. “I got inside, I had my TD bank card and my license,” she told a local Fox affiliate.

  • Friday evening UK news briefing: Joe Biden falls while boarding Air Force One

    If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

  • Good Samaritan rescues Asian woman from assault in San Jose

    "That guy angered me and I just went after him." A man is being hailed as a hero after he helped rescue an Asian woman from an assault at the Diridon Station in San Jose.

  • Turkey's Erdogan quits European treaty on violence against women

    President Tayyip Erdogan pulled Turkey out of an international accord designed to protect women, the country's official gazette said on Saturday, despite calls from campaigners who see the pact as key to combating rising domestic violence. The Council of Europe accord, forged in Istanbul, pledged to prevent, prosecute and eliminate domestic violence and promote equality. Turkey, which signed the accord in 2011, saw a rise in femicides last year.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended from Twitter 'in error' for 12 hours as Democrats move to expel her from Congress

    "Reply to my email, Jack," Greene tweeted to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after she regained access to her account on Friday.

  • Naga Munchetty: BBC Breakfast host sorry for liking flag tweets

    The BBC Breakfast presenter liked "offensive" tweets after an interview with a government minister.

  • What next for QAnon if its latest deadline for Donald Trump’s heroic return proves another disappointment?

    Conspiracy theory cult expects ex-president to finally make his comeback on 20 March, its gory fantasies of bloody uprising and revenge executions persisting two months after Joe Biden’s inauguration

  • Latino families hesitate to send their children back to in-person learning

    Sacramento City Schools are just weeks away from reopening, but many Latino families are thinking twice before sending their kids back. COVID-19 cases and deaths are highest among Latinos. See more in the video above.

  • Officials: Man in critical condition after being shot by county police

    A man is in the hospital after a Baltimore County officer shot him outside of a police station in Baltimore City.

  • 'Super Mario' leaps into Universal Studios Japan

    In Osaka, Japan, you can now enter 'Super Nintendo World' through a giant green pipe, a real-world version of Mario's Mushroom Kingdom.You'll be met with chomping piranha plants, punchable coin blocks and a flag-topped Mount Beanpole, as if you've stepped into classic Mario games created by gaming legend Shigeru Miyamoto.Universal Studios Japan opened the $550 million dollar Mario attraction on Thursday.It's a super-powered leap by Nintendo to take its virtual worlds into the real one.Mario's grand opening was delayed several times last summer because of the global health crisis, but starting this week, visitors can meet him and his sidekick brother, Luigi.Ayumu Yamamoto is the park's Vice President of Marketing:"I hope that people can enjoy themselves when they become Mario. We created a world as perfect as the one in the game. I think people are surprised when a life-sized Bowser appears in front of you."Visitors can buy a $30 power-up band to gather coins and defeat bad guys, using tech similar to wands at the park's Harry Potter attraction.Put on an augmented reality headset and you can even rev up a real Mario Kart on the 'Koopa's challenge' ride.The area's opening is a reply to investors frustrated by Nintendo's reluctance to more aggressively commercialize a fan base that spans generations.While Nintendo's Switch console has proved a stay-at-home winner, the company focus on cyclical consoles, its foray into mobile gaming, has stalled.

  • Professor who’s predicted presidential winners since ’80s says Trump won’t be a candidate in 2024. He’s probably right | Opinion

    Since former President Trump lost the 2020 elections and tried to fraudulently overturn its results, I have been skeptical that he will be able to make a political comeback in 2024. I’m even more skeptical now, after hearing the predictions of the man many refer to as “Washington’s oracle.”

  • Prince William: Mental health is 'complex subject' that is 'close to my heart', duke says in Comic Relief message

    The Duke of Cambridge acknowledged on Friday night that mental health was a “complex” subject that was “very close” to his heart. His comments, made on the BBC’s Comic Relief, followed claims by the Duchess of Sussex that her own mental health concerns were ignored by the Royal family, despite repeated warnings that she felt suicidal. Both Meghan and Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that despite repeated pleas, they had received “no help at all”, describing the situation as “desperate”. Mental health has been a cornerstone of both brothers’ work since they launched the Heads Together campaign in 2016, which aims to encourage people to talk to one another about their struggles. Their determination to shine a light on the subject made the Sussexes’ revelations all the more resonant.

  • Teen dies after woman disconnects ventilator for 10 hours, South Carolina cops say

    The 13-year-old needed the device to breathe, according to authorities.