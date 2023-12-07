Kevin McCarthy Tweet That Didn't Age Well Gets A Hilarious Community Note

Republican Kevin McCarthy may have failed as House speaker, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have other talents.

And one of those appears to be making tweets that age very, very badly.

After the former speaker announced Wednesday that he would be retiring from Congress at the end of the month, users of X, formerly known as Twitter, couldn’t help notice his post from Sept. 19, when he said, “I never quit.”

Tweeters quickly noted the inaccuracy of the statement by attaching a community note that was pretty brutal despite being only three words: “He just quit.”

A community note was added to a post from then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that said he "never quit."

Others joined in on mocking McCarthy’s badly aged post.

Spoiler: He quit https://t.co/21atbx6VrP — I Am The Walrus 🟧 (@SardonicOldMan) December 6, 2023

Can we get an update here Kev? https://t.co/S8fYfEKy0y — Pete D’Abrosca 🇬🇾 (@pdabrosca) December 6, 2023

Never back down never what? https://t.co/r4X6CGw9Xg — Aidan DiMarco (@aidandimarco) December 6, 2023

they bodied him with the community note LMFAOOO https://t.co/ufWQ0Is8br — Central Valley Politics (@CV__Politics) December 6, 2023

All along Kevin was just Another lying politician. https://t.co/4hFZ08i4Dv — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) December 6, 2023

Posting poorly aged social media posts seems to be a habit for McCarthy.

In Oct. 2, before he was ousted as House speaker, he seemed to invite his GOP opponents to come after him with a tweet reading, “Bring it on.”

He was voted out the next day.

