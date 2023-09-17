Kevin McCarthy vows Republicans will subpoena Hunter Biden during impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON — With an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden underway, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said House Republicans will eventually subpoena the president’s son, Hunter Biden, but it is just a matter of timing.

McCarthy opened the inquiry last week, calling it a “logical next step” in House Republicans’ investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings. Joe Biden, they allege, personally benefited from Hunter Biden’s overseas dealings.

While the investigations have produced evidence that Hunter Biden and his business associates made millions from foreign business, House Republicans have yet to produce substantial evidence showing the president financially benefited from his son’s business affairs.

The California Republican argued Sunday on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that an impeachment inquiry is simply an expansion of House Republicans’ ongoing investigations to have the “strength to get the answers to the questions.”

As the investigation progresses, McCarthy said House Republicans will subpoena Hunter Biden, but only at the “appropriate time”

“The one thing (the) American public has to understand is there’s a strategy behind everything. We only follow facts. Hunter Biden will get subpoenaed,” McCarthy said. “But when’s the appropriate time? Do you do it because television wants it, or do you do it around the facts and the timing?”

McCarthy said he wants investigators to have more evidence before issuing a subpoena to Hunter Biden so “you would know the questions to ask Hunter Biden.”

Biden last week suggested Republicans are trying to impeach him because they want to shut down the government.

“They just knew they wanted to impeach me,” he said at a Democratic fundraiser Wednesday evening in McLean, Va., just outside of Washington. “And now, the best I can tell, they want to impeach me because they want to shut down the government.”

Lawmakers are currently staring down a Sept. 30 deadline to pass a dozen spending bills to avoid a government shutdown. But some Republicans have denied that the impeachment inquiry is related to funding the government and seeking spending cuts.

“There are two different things. We're adults. We should be able to walk and chew gum at the same time,” Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, a member of the Freedom Caucus, told USA TODAY.

He later added, “There's nothing wrong with Congress looking at that while we're also doing our job of making sure that we are funding the government in an appropriate way.”

Contributing: Michael Collins, USA TODAY

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters about avoiding a government shutdown and launching an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, following a closed-door meeting with fellow Republicans at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

