Kevin McCarthy Wanted Bob Menendez To Resign Until Someone Mentioned George Santos

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was one of many people calling for New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez (D) to resign, but it only took two words to get him to change his mind.

Menendez was indicted last week on bribery charges. On Saturday, McCarthy called for the senator’s resignation, saying that the indictment was “very damaging” and that the evidence presented by prosecutors “seems pretty black and white.”

But McCarthy seemed to flip-flop on Tuesday after CNN’s Manu Raju asked him a cagey question: “Do you think that George Santos, who’s been indicted on federal criminal charges, should also resign?”

The partisan divide in the House is very slim ― 221 Republicans to 212 Democrats ― and McCarthy needs every possible vote he can get.

So after Raju pointed out the hypocrisy of asking a Democrat to resign and a Republican to fight their charge in court, McCarthy decided Menendez should also be presumed innocent until found guilty.

“I think George could have his day in court, and I think Menendez could have his day in court,” he said.

Raju then reminded McCarthy of his earlier comments, saying, “Mr. Speaker, why do you think [Menendez] needs to resign, then?”

McCarthy immediately flip-flopped.

“It could be his choice of what he wants to do, yes,” he said.

You can watch the segment below.

Although many Democratic lawmakers have suggested Menendez resign, he is refusing to do so.

Meanwhile, Business Insider notes that no Republican senators have called on him to step down, and some, like Arkansas’ Tom Cotton, have even expressed support.

Related...