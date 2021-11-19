Kevin McCarthy's Hours-Long 'Unhinged Diatribe' Prompts Rage, Ridicule And Memes

Disgusted House Democrats were live-tweeting on Thursday as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) unleashed an hours-long, filibuster-style diatribe on the House floor to delay passage of Democrats’ social spending and environment bill.

McCarthy started speaking at 8:38 p.m. and into Friday, calling the landmark $1.7 billion Build Back Better package ― which would, among other provisions, boost child care assistance, create universal pre-kindergarten, reduce seniors’ prescription drug costs and amp up efforts to curb climate change ― “the single most reckless and irresponsible spending bill in our nation’s history.”

He also brought up subjects including China, Hitler, Thanksgiving, Elon Musk, Vice President Kamala Harris’ laugh and Abraham Lincoln.

Democrats decided soon after midnight to instead vote on the package Friday morning.

Kevin McCarthy's brain is just randomly firing now. He's yelling whatever fragment of a thought enters his head. pic.twitter.com/pEvFH8SjH4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2021

“This man clearly will not stop talking but has nothing to say,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said in an Instagram livestream with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) while watching the speech with other Democrats.

McCarthy is “more upset about climate action and universal pre-K and Medicare covering hearing [aids] than he is about his own guy, [Rep. Paul] Gosar, creating a violent homicidal cartoon that he put up on the internet and refused to take down,” Raskin commented. And Republicans are “really upset because we censured him for it yesterday.”

Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) said she had “delivered a baby in less time.”

“Now step aside and let us deliver real change, like paid leave and child care, to American families,” she tweeted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) described it as a “temper tantrum” and issued a statement with fact checks about some of his claims.

Reactions from other Democrats have been compiled below:

If you took the worst orator in the world



Gave him the worst speech in the world



And made him read it for the longest time in the world



That would be a lot like listening to Kevin McCarthy tonight.



Except, probably better. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 19, 2021

If McCarthy’s “one minute” speech is magic, please saw me in half and put me out of my misery. — Rep. Andy Levin (@RepAndyLevin) November 19, 2021

Kevin McCarthy has now shown more anger about making child care affordable than he has about the insurrection on January 6th. https://t.co/HNA5lyAlLv — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) November 19, 2021

I want to see memes from this unhinged Kevin McCarthy speech. — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) November 19, 2021

The climate solutions of the #BuildBackBetter Act couldn’t be more important after all of Kevin McCarthy’s hot air. https://t.co/RwASWanr5G — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) November 19, 2021

I must admit Kevin McCarthy has accomplished one thing. America is no longer woke. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) November 19, 2021

We are hearing rumors that the front row of GOP hostages behind Kevin McCarthy are asking whether they can just be censured instead. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) November 19, 2021

Two hours into Kevin McCarthy’s unhinged diatribe obstructing passage of the Build Back Better Act, Albert Einstein comes to mind: “If people only talked about what they understood, Earth would be a very quiet place.” — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) November 19, 2021

I wish Kevin McCarthy loved delivering for working families as much as he loves the sound of his own voice. — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) November 19, 2021

You know, @GOPLeader's speech is so long at this point, we lost the extra hour we got for Daylight Saving. pic.twitter.com/DNq0xBQqfR — Congressman Chuy García (@RepChuyGarcia) November 19, 2021

This speech by @GOPLeader is the longest month of my life. — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) November 19, 2021

