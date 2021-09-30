Kevin McHale Reveals the Glee Cast Were All Hooking up With Each Other

glee-kevin-mchale.jpg

Glee is the entertainment that keeps on giving.

Kevin McHale, who played Artie on the hit Fox television show following a messy high school show choir, responded to a viral tweet asking users to "name a job where all the employees having SEX with each other."

The 33-year-old responded with one word written backward, which spells glee when flipped.

Our first thought was, "Wait, Kevin and Chris Colfer???" but there were plenty of people in front of and behind the camera to hook up with for any of the actors. And we're not even sure McHale was talking about himself.

While we're dying for the tea, relationships on the show shouldn't exactly be a surprise to fans. Lea Michelle and Cory Monteith's off-screen romance certainly wasn't a secret, and in the late Naya Rivera's book, Sorry Not Sorry, she wrote that "Cory and I had a very brotherly/sisterly relationship, which was rare in a cast that had the sex drive of bunnies and the bed-hopping skills of a polygamist cult."

But now fans want names. And to them, we say, good luck.

It's likely that the stars will take those secrets to their grave, but it will never cease to be entertaining when McHale and the rest of the cast do decide to let little tidbits slip.

Now excuse me while I rewatch Glee and scout for prolonged eye contact between Artie and any of the Warblers...