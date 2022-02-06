🌱 Kevin Parker Hosts Blood Drive + 50-Year-Old Woman Stabbed

Get on up, Ditmas Park-Flatbush! Here's everything you need to know to get this Monday started off right.

Here are the top four stories in Ditmas Park-Flatbush today:

A partygoer was shot at Kingz Secret Gem party space in Marine Park early on Saturday morning. The victim is in stable condition at Kings Hospital, and the shooter was last seen heading north on Flatbush Avenue. (amNY) A 50-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in the back on Albany Avenue near Farragut Road in East Flatbush. She was found by police officers on Sunday morning. (WPIX 11 New York) Senator Kevin Parker hosted a series of COVID testing events in and around Flatbush over the past couple days. He also hosted a blood drive–New York City as a whole is experiencing a severe blood shortage, according to the Community Care Center of New York. (Brooklyn Daily Eagle) Prosecutors are charging the dealer, who allegedly sold Michael K. Williams a deadly dose of fentanyl-based heroin, with causing his death. That charge, which has a maximum sentencing of life in prison, is controversial, and some advocates say that it does little to deter dealers from selling deadly drugs. (Gothamist)

Today in Ditmas Park-Flatbush:

Community Board 14 public hearing, online, including a report on the Department of Homeless Services proposed shelter for single adults at 1 Kenilworth Place. (6:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:

NYPD officers from the 70th precinct handed out flyers promoting vision zero , the city's traffic safety initiative, at Dorchester Rd & Rugby Rd. (Twitter)

Saturday, February 5, would have been Trayvon Martin's 27th birthday . (Twitter)

Milette Millington, a Flatbush native and writer for Brooklyn Reader, reflects on the 11th Annual African American Conference on Disabilities. (Brooklyn Reader)

— Dashiell Allen

