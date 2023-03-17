Kevin Rennie: CT must protect children from predators and educators from abuses of power

The state’s criminal cases against four Plymouth school teachers and administrators for allegedly failing to report rumors of abuse of students collapsed at the end of last year. The events surrounding the discredited local police investigation provide a chilling reminder of the injuries the criminal justice system inflicts on the innocent.

Plymouth schools have been roiled since the 2021 suspension and 2022 arrest of James Eschert, an elementary school teacher on charges of sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. Eschert has resigned. Four teachers and administrators were arrested last August and charged with failing to report alleged incidents of abuse by Eschert to the state Department of Children and Families.

A local police investigation concluded with applications for arrest warrants signed by a detective, submitted to a prosecutor and approved by a Superior Court judge. Plymouth Center School teacher and former Acting Principal Rebecca Holleran and three others were arrested in August.

Two of the four educators retired, another is back at work, and Holleran is appealing her termination. Holleran applied for the accelerated rehabilitation program for the dismissal of her charges in December. The approval of an AR application is always accompanied by an inquiry by a judge to determine if there are any victims. If there are, the defendant must send a notice to the alleged victims to inform them when the AR application will be heard by the court. The prosecutor identified none of the students as victims.

Two of the four defendants applied for AR on Dec. 1 — and the applications were granted the same day. The time between the granting of the application and the dismissal of the charges can be as long as two years. A judge may impose conditions or require an applicant to perform community service. The judge imposed no conditions and Holleran’s case was dismissed 30 days later.

The cases were dismissed because they could not be successfully prosecuted. The application for the arrest of Holleran is crammed with hearsay and rumors from students and parents about the four educators’ knowledge of Escher’s alleged acts. Still, the teachers and former administrators were arrested, photographed for a mugshot and fingerprinted.

One news report said the arrest warrants “reveal a massive cover-up” among teachers and administrators. They did not reveal a massive cover-up. Eschert’s charges are pending and include details the four educators were never accused of knowing.

Two of the four educators retired. One has returned to her job in Plymouth and Holleran is fighting her termination. She shrewdly exercised her right to have the proceeding conducted in public.

Wednesday was the first night of six scheduled for Plymouth’s Board of Education to hear testimony. I attended and it did not go well for the school. The law requires that a transcription be made of the hearing. The transcriptionist did not show. The meeting was adjourned with nothing accomplished. Holleran and her supporters will return next week to try again.

When they do, they may pass the “We Love Teachers” sign leaning against a wall in the entry way of the hearing venue, Terryville High School. The treatment of the four women by Plymouth officials challenges that claim.

The Board of Education will decide whether to uphold Superintendent Brian Falcone’s termination of Holleran’s employment. It is a tough arena for a teacher. Boards of education often become the submissive instrument of the superintendent. Board members usually enjoy their frequent contact with the superintendent. The superintendent is the source of much of the information the board members receive. Board of Education members fill the air with deference for their superintendent whenever they gather. Siding with Holleran would require the board to issue an implicit rebuke of Falcone.

Holleran says she was told not to speak to teachers or administrators when she was suspended. She believes others in the system were told the same. A gag order enforces silence by superintendents who want a monopoly on information.

More communication, not less, would protect students, teachers and administrators while not turning employment records into the repositories of rumors and scuttlebutt. That advice comes from came in a Thursday conversation with Child Advocate Sarah Eagan, who so often gets public policy right. Teachers and administrators need to be taught how to make an appropriate record that does not compromise the due process rights every American enjoys. One way, Eagan believes, is to pass legislation this year that provides a toolkit of resources to school districts to teach employees how to identify and respond to adult sexual misconduct.

Following Eagan’s advice will protect children from predators and educators from abuses of power.

Kevin F. Rennie of South Windsor is a lawyer and a former Republican state senator and representative.