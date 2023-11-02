Kevin Rodriguez, suspect in Worcester State shootings, arrested in New York

Kevin Rodriguez, 18

Authorities in New York have captured Kevin Rodriguez, the 18-year-old from Lawrence who is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting at Worcester State University, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

Rodriguez is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder.

"Worcester Police, Worcester State University Police, Massachusetts State Police, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, the U.S. Marshals Service and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office all worked in collaboration to locate and apprehend Rodriguez," said a statement from the district attorney's office.

It said the investigation into the shootings is ongoing.

Two people were shot early Saturday morning when gunfire broke out amid a large crowd in a parking lot on the Worcester State campus.

Randy Armando Melendez Jr., 19, of Southbridge, was pronounced dead at UMass Memorial Medical Center. The second victim was also taken to the hospital.

Richard Nieves, 18, of Southbridge, was arrested near the scene and charged with carrying a firearm without a license and trespassing.

Neither Martinez, Nieves, Melendez or the other shooting victim is a student at Worcester State.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Kevin Rodriguez, suspect in Worcester State shootings, arrested