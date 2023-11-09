Kevin Shepherd: Leigh-on-Sea man, 54 charged with murder

Essex Police arrived at the address in Leigh-on-Sea after receiving reports of an assault

A 54-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Leigh-on-Sea.

Police arrived at Whitehouse Meadows, at around 21:00 GMT, on 7 November following a report of an assault.

A woman was found "seriously injured" in the garden of a property and was later declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Kevin Shepherd, of Whitehouse Meadows will appear at Southend-on-Sea Magistrates on Thursday.

Det Ch Insp Terry Balding is leading the investigation and said: "We have worked quickly and hard to progress this investigation which has resulted in a charge overnight. "We would like to reassure the community that it is an isolated incident, and there remains no threat to the wider community. "I continue to appeal for anyone with information or footage that could help our investigation, to please get in touch using our dedicated online portal."

