Kevin Spacey accuser cannot sue anonymously, judge rules

FILE PHOTO: Actor Spacey arrives to face a sexual assault charge at Nantucket District Court
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A man who said he was sexually assaulted at age 14 by the actor Kevin Spacey in the 1980s must identify himself if he is to continue his $40 million civil lawsuit against the Oscar winner, a federal judge ruled.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said on Monday that Spacey's fame "magnified" the public's legitimate interest in knowing the identity of the plaintiff, known as "C.D."

The Manhattan judge also said it would also unfairly burden the 61-year-old Spacey by forcing him to defend against an unknown accuser.

C.D. "makes serious charges and, as a result, has put his credibility in issue," Kaplan wrote. "Fairness requires that he be prepared to stand behind his charges publicly."

Kaplan gave the plaintiff 10 days to amend his complaint and include his name.

Lawyers for C.D. and Spacey did not immediately respond on Tuesday to requests for comment.

C.D. said he was 12 when he met Spacey in 1981 as a student in his acting class in Westchester County, New York.

He said he began a sexual relationship with Spacey two years later in New York City, and that it ended after he resisted Spacey's attempts to penetrate him.

A co-plaintiff, actor Anthony Rapp, said he was 14 when Spacey engaged in an unwanted sexual advance with him during a 1986 party at Spacey's home. He is also seeking damages.

In a court filing last November, Spacey denied C.D.'s and Rapp's sexual misconduct accusations.

He had said in 2017 he did not recall the alleged encounter with Rapp, but that if he behaved as described he owed an apology "for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

Spacey's awards for acting include Oscars for "American Beauty" and "The Usual Suspects," a Golden Globe for Netflix's "House of Cards" and a Tony for Neil Simon's "Lost in Yonkers."

Netflix severed its ties with Spacey after sexual misconduct accusations surfaced in 2017.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Florida principal paddles first-grader, and her mom captured the punishment on video

    A Florida principal is under investigation after a 6-year-old girl’s mother recorded a cellphone video showing her paddling the first-grader at an elementary school in Clewiston.

  • Suspected double murderer killed by police; kidnapped baby shot

    A double-homicide suspect and his infant son have died after a police shootout in Louisiana earlier this week. On Monday, Eric Derell Smith, 30, allegedly kidnapped his three-month-old son after fatally shooting the child’s mother and her nephew. When the Louisiana man tried to escape, he opened fire on police, prompting them to fire back, per WLOX News.

  • ‘Girl in bunker’ kidnapper and rapist found dead in prison cell

    ‘Day to day life was wake up, get assaulted... He sexually assaulted me many times throughout the day’

  • How do you ask someone if they got their COVID vaccine? Experts offer some tips

    Here’s what to know about talking to family and friends as the vaccine rollout continues.

  • Egyptian judge rules the Ever Given cannot leave local waterways just yet

    An Egyptian court rejected an appeal from the ship's insurer, but crew members are allowed to leave when their work contracts expire.

  • EU halts plans to ratify China investment agreement as G7 foreign ministers meet in London

    The European Union said it had halted plans to ratify an investment agreement with China on Tuesday, as G7 foreign ministers met in London to hammer out a common response to a more assertive Beijing. Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU trade commissioner, said the time was not right to seal the deal, which falls short of a fully fledged free trade agreement, after Brussels and Beijing hit each other with sanctions over the oppression of Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang province. “It is clear that in the current situation, with the EU sanctions against China and the Chinese counter-sanctions, including against members of the European Parliament, the environment is not conducive to the ratification of the agreement,” Mr Dombrovskis told Agence France-Presse. Beijing retaliated with sanctions on members of the European Parliament after the EU imposed sanctions on officials implicated in human rights abuses against the Uyghurs. MEPs have said they would not now ratify the long mooted agreement. Mr Dombrovskis’ comments suggest that the European Commission, which has long pushed for the deal, has accepted that political reality, despite Berlin pressing hard for the agreement.

  • I made Ina Garten's 3-ingredient lemon pasta and it was the easiest 10-minute dinner

    Ina Garten's super easy dish includes just pasta, lemon, and butter. Better yet? It's done in less than 10 minutes.

  • Ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch lists waterfront CA estate for $5.2 million. Have a look

    The home has breathtaking views from nearly every room.

  • Democratic congressman tells Marjorie Taylor Greene to 'shut your seditious, QAnon loving mouth' after she called his party 'the enemy within'

    Greene accused Rep. Ruben Gallego of seeking attention, called him a "coward," and questioned his masculinity.

  • A federal judge ordered the DOJ to release a memo that Bill Barr used to clear Trump of obstruction of justice, saying 'it is time for the public to see' it

    "It is time for the public to see" the memo, Judge Amy Berman Jackson wrote in a searing opinion issued Tuesday.

  • It took Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis 14 years to start dating. Here's a timeline of their sweet relationship.

    The costar celebrities met on "That '70s Show," but it took years for their real-life romance to begin. Here's a breakdown of their relationship.

  • London woman killed in Pakistan by two men who wanted to marry her

    Police are hunting at least four suspects after a young London woman was shot and strangled while visiting Pakistan. Mayra Zulfiqar had recently been threatened with “dire consequences” by two men after she refused their marriage proposals, according to legal documents filed by her family. The 26-year-old had told relatives she feared for her life after she refused to marry either of the pair, and had called on an uncle to intercede. However, the law graduate from Middlesex University who had moved from the UK around two months ago, was then found dead at her apartment in the eastern city of Lahore. The young woman was found with a bullet wound to her shoulder, but police said she was also thought to have been strangled. A post mortem is underway. Miss Zulfiqar had been threatened by two friends after they tried to force her into marriage, according to a police complaint filed by her uncle, Mohammad Nazeer. Mr Nazeer said he had intended to talk to the two men in order to defuse the situation, only for her then to be killed, Dawn newspaper reported. The pair are accused of breaking into her house in the city's defence housing association neighbourhood with two accomplices in the early hours of Monday morning to kill her. Supt Sayyed Ali said an unidentified caller had alerted police about the murder and she had been found lying in a pool of blood in her room with her mobile phone near her body. “We have seized the mobile phone for forensic analysis,” he said, adding that police teams were also trying to access the nearby CCTV cameras' footage to check the movements of any suspects. Supt Sayyed said they had also contacted the parents and other family members of the deceased abroad to get details from them. Police said Miss Zulfiqar had travelled to Pakistan from the UK to attend a wedding but decided to stay on. “We are also after two suspects and will share further details at a later stage,” the police said, adding that Miss Zulfiqar's friend who was living with her at the same house, had been unable to help their enquiries. Police said they had not yet made any arrests and her parents are understood to be flying to Pakistan. A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Pakistan and are urgently seeking more information from the local authorities. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time."

  • Confusing photo of Bidens meeting Carters baffles social media: ‘It looks fake, but it’s 100 per cent real’

    ‘I’ve been staring at this photo for three hours’

  • Fiona Hill kept a box under her desk while working in the Trump White House in case she had to leave

    "By the time I got in ... there were so many people that had already gone out the revolving door," Hill said of working in the Trump administration.

  • 'I've had it with her': McCarthy criticism of Liz Cheney caught on hot mic

    The comments from the House minority leader were picked up prior to a Tuesday morning Fox News interview.

  • Some Black parents say remote learning gives racism reprieve

    “This is the kind of area we live in, so you can imagine that you’re always going to feel protective of your children.” As schools reopen across the country, Black students have been less likely than white students to enroll in in-person learning — a trend attributed to factors including concerns about the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on communities of color, a lack of trust that their schools are equipped to keep children safe, and the large numbers of students of color in urban districts that have been slower to reopen classrooms. “Now that they’re home, we feel safer,” said Johnson, who was keeping her two young daughters home despite options being made available for in-person learning.

  • Inside America’s Sickening Forced-Marriage Epidemic

    Courtesy KnotstheFilm.comKnots: A Forced Marriage Story is driven by a noble aim: to give voice to the voiceless. Director Kate Ryan Brewer’s documentary (May 7, in theaters) concerns three women from different geographic, religious and social backgrounds who found themselves in comparable circumstances—namely, being bullied into matrimony with strangers by their parents and cultural leaders, with no way out. It’s a familiar tale of misogynistic coercion except that in this case, the disparate victims in question didn’t reside in the Middle East, India, or another foreign land where such practices are more common. On the contrary, they took place right here in the United States.That such rancid behavior still goes on in various parts of this country probably won’t come as an enormous shock to many, especially given the recent success of Netflix’s Unorthodox, which dramatized the based-on-real-events efforts of one Hasidic Jewish woman to flee her Orthodox Jewish community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and, with it, her arranged marriage. Nonetheless, Knots: A Forced Marriage Story shines a spotlight on what remains an intensely pressing issue, since today, only four states (Delaware, New Jersey, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania) limit marriages to individuals who are 18 and over, and 10 states have no minimum age limit at all for tying the knot. The result is a recurring paradigm in which women are susceptible to being trapped in permanent captivity, cut off from the larger world (and the legal rights that might empower them), and denied any recourse for escape. Is Rapper Blueface’s OnlyFans ‘Cult’ Exploiting Young Women?Knots: A Forced Marriage Story provides a comprehensive cross-section of religious victimization. Michigan’s Nina was raised in a strict community known as the Christian Patriarchy Movement that prized dowdy old-fashioned clothing and conservative ideas about gender roles, with men in charge of everything and women relegated to dutiful servants. Nina was married off at 18 to a random man hand-selected by her father, which was basically the same fate that befell California native Sara, whose Muslim father was part of an outfit known as the Group that saw fit to pair her with a 28-year-old stranger when she was only 15 years old. Fraidy, brought up in New Jersey’s Orthodox Jewish community, suffered similar hardship, compelled by her parents, her rabbis, and those in her insular enclave to marry a man whom she barely knew.While the particulars of their experiences were somewhat different—Nina was told that disobedience made her, for all intents and purposes, a “witch,” whereas Fraidy was simply conditioned and shamed into complying—Knots: A Forced Marriage Story makes clear that the basic mechanisms of subjugation were the same in all three cases. The common link binding this trio is that they all hailed from extremist religious environments. Yet puzzlingly, that facet goes largely unexplored here. To contextualize her first-hand narratives, director Brewer provides a cursory recap of 20th century American cultural attitudes toward child marriage, which goes some way toward illustrating how onerous laws about the practice first got on the books.However, not for a second does the filmmaker directly address the fact that her subjects were casualties of fanatical faiths that indoctrinated members about female subservience and then established women’s powerlessness through oppressive and domineering rules and demands.This is ignoring the elephant in the room, and it’s exacerbated by Knots: A Forced Marriage Story’s refusal to even verbally identify Sara as Muslim; a quick glimpse of Arabic writing is the only overt clue to her religious background. Such a willful lack of specificity abounds in Brewer’s documentary, which glosses over much-needed details at myriad turns. Whether refraining from referencing Nina, Sara, and Faidy’s husbands by name, or discussing the means of their eventual liberation in vague terms, the proceedings feel at odds with themselves, trying to intimately probe these horror stories while simultaneously maintaining a measure of arm’s-length detachment that—even if it’s designed to protect Nina, Sara, and Faidy in some way—proves frustrating.Sara and Nina, consequently, come across as sympathetic if largely unknown; there’s a nebulousness to their tales that stymies true engagement with their plights. Knots: A Forced Marriage Story does slightly better by Faidy, who openly recounts the abuse she endured from her husband, and the precise actions she took—involving fleeing in a car with her kids on the Sabbath (a big no-no), and later changing the locks on her home’s doors—to achieve the freedom she increasingly realized she needed. Alas, her account is also sometimes undercut by murkiness, such as her post-escape decision to found Unchained at Last, a nonprofit organization that aids women in situations similar to the one Faidy found herself in at a young age. Brewer depicts a few Unchained at Last press events, but largely fails to outline its origins or mission—an approach it also takes with the Tahirih Justice Center, which is never properly introduced even though its members speak on-camera at multiple points.Knots: A Forced Marriage Story is driven by virtuous intentions, and it lucidly explains how forced marriages are allowed to occur in the U.S. thanks to draconian (and inconsistent) state laws that first allow young girls to be married off—with parental consent—at early ages, and then deny them the adult right to get divorced (because technically, they’re still minors). Unfortunately, so much basic information is left out of the film that it comes across as a rough draft of a documentary. To compensate for that skimpiness, Brewer embellishes her action with cutaways to both painted illustrations that mirror Nina, Sara, and Faidy’s ordeals, and to the sight of an anguished woman dancing against a blank wall while bound up in red string—a visual evocation of forced marriage that’s awkward and unnecessary.Unlike Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady’s One of Us, which immersed itself in the nightmare of trying to break free from the Orthodox Jewish community, Knots: A Forced Marriage Story casts a wider net and yet comes up with considerably less. It’s a timely documentary whose formal shortcomings prevent it from getting at the bigger picture.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Wedding venues forced to refund thousands a week due to ‘illogical and counterproductive’ SNP guidance

    Wedding venues are being forced to refund thousands of pounds a week thanks to “illogical and counterproductive” restrictions imposed by SNP ministers, industry leaders said on Tuesday. While weddings are now allowed to go ahead with alcohol being served indoors for up to 50 people, the beleaguered industry has warned that Nicola Sturgeon’s refusal to give target dates for the resumption of “key aspects” of weddings threatens to “shatter” the sector. Live music, dancing and guest interaction are “imperative” to couples “having belief that they can have something close to the wedding they dreamed of”, argued Duncan McConchie, chair of the Scottish Wedding Industry Alliance. However, Scottish Government guidance for weddings even under Level 0 - which is not due to begin until late June - will still require social distancing between guests and face masks indoors. Ms Sturgeon has refused to indicate when social restrictions, which hospitality bosses say will bankrupt businesses, may be lifted entirely. Lisa Wishart of Uddingston-based Lisini, which runs two wedding venues, said her business is being forced to refund £10,000 a week due to couples cancelling their weddings. “It is understandable because they don’t know what they’re allowed to do and neither do we. If someone’s got a wedding in August in Level 2 can the father walk the bride down the aisle? If it’s a wedding in September in Level 1 can they do line ups?” Lisini has had to quadruple the number of staff it uses for meal service because another rule means that venues can only use one server per table, which on top of other restrictions means that the business is “likely to make a loss on most of the weddings it is legally obliged to honour”. It comes as Scotland continues to record low numbers of coronavirus cases and fatalities, with just 139 new infections and no further deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Despite the positive public health data and calls for an acceleration of lockdown easing, Nicola Sturgeon has suggested her route map out of lockdown is unlikely to change, and her government has faced heavy criticism for imposing last-minute and complicated rules on hospitality. “Guidance being released ten days before they come into practice will do nothing but shatter our industry, cause businesses to fail and create yet further mental health issues for business owners and operators,” warned Mr McConchie. Meanwhile, celebrity chef Tom Kitchin shared a tweet from the Scottish Hospitality Group which blasted the rules.

  • Hate crimes in New York City spiked in the first few months of 2021, NYPD data shows

    There were 180 hate crimes were recorded in New York City from January 1 through May 2, an increase of 73% from the same period last year.

  • ‘You owe me big time’: Surgeon pens own obituary before his death at 48

    Surgeon writes obituary that matches the way he lived life