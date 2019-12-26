Kevin Spacey Accuser and Norwegian Princess’ Ex Ari Behn Dies by Suicide at 47

Ari Behn, one of Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault accusers, died by suicide on Wednesday at the age of 47, according to his manager. “It is with great sadness in our hearts that I on behalf of the very closest relatives of Ari Behn must announce that he took his own life today,” his manager, Geir Hakonsund, said.

Behn was married to Norway’s Princess Martha Louise from 2002 to 2017, and the pair had three daughters together. In December 2017, Behn accused Spacey, 60, of groping him under a table at a Nobel Peace Prize concert in 2007. Spacey never responded to the allegation. “Ari was an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm and good memories of him with us,” the Royal House of Norway said in a statement.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

