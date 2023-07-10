Kevin Spacey accuser says he woke up to actor performing oral sex on him

An alleged victim of Kevin Spacey testified in a British court Monday that the “American Beauty” star plied him with drugs and alcohol before sexually assaulting the young actor as he slept.

The man said he passed out while visiting Spacey’s apartment, then woke up hours later to find the actor performing oral sex on him, the BBC reported.

“I said no, he kind of carried on and I pushed him, and he stopped,” the man testified.

Spacey, 63, stands accused of sexually assaulting four men in the U.K. between 2001 and 2013. He has pleaded not guilty to all 12 counts.

The man who testified Monday was the last of four alleged victims to take the stand. He said he reached out to the “Seven” star in 2008 for advice on his up-and-coming career, and, to his surprise, Spacey asked him to meet at a bar, according to the Guardian.

“I didn’t know at that point he was a predator,” the man said, though he added that a friend warned him Spacey liked “young, straight guys.” The man was 23 at the time.

The meeting moved from the bar to Spacey’s London apartment, where the two men shared beers and a marijuana joint, according to the alleged victim’s testimony.

The man said at one point Spacey moved in for an awkward hug while they were sitting on a couch and began “rubbing his face into my crotch,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Not long after, the man said he passed out on the couch, which he described as unusual, Reuters reported. The alleged victim said he “fell asleep or, I believe, [was] drugged.”

When the man woke up, he said Spacey was performing oral sex on him, having unzipped his pants, according to the BBC. After shoving Spacey off him, the man said he left the apartment straightaway.

The man further testified that he called the “Usual Suspects” star and attempted to set up a meeting and record a confession, but the meeting never happened.

Spacey’s U.K. trial began at the end of June and is expected to last four weeks total.

Last year, Spacey won a civil trial in the U.S. in which another actor, Anthony Rapp, accused him of sexual assault.