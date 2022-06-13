Kevin Spacey to appear in UK court charged with four counts of sexual assault - John Minchillo /PA

The actor has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, the Metropolitan Police said.

He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey, 62, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court at 10am on Thursday, 16 June, the force said.

The charges follow a review by the Crown Prosecution Service of evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 40s, in March 2005 in London; sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 30s, in August 2008 in London and a separate count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent on the same man.

He has also been charged with a fourth count of sexual assault on another man, who is now in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.