Kevin Spacey caught speeding after entering not-guilty plea on sex assault charge

Kevin Spacey was pulled over for speeding outside Washington, D.C., on Monday, just hours after he pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in court.

The actor was driving too fast exiting Reagan National Airport property at the time of the incident, Athena Hernandez, public information officer for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirms to USA TODAY.

"He was given a verbal warning and immediately following that he continued on without any further incident," says Hernandez.

Earlier Monday, Spacey appeared in a Massachusetts courtroom to face a sex-crime charge that he groped a teenage busboy in a bar on Nantucket Island in 2016.

Lawyers entered a not guilty plea on Spacey's behalf, and the judge set his next court date for March 4.

Spacey, 59, faced a massive media scrum of cameras of the sort he's been avoiding for more than a year, both coming into and leaving the tiny courthouse.

The former "House of Cards" star arrived wearing a suit, tie and sweater vest, looking tired and unsmiling. He said nothing, but mouthed "thank you" at the conclusion of the hearing.

Contributing: Maria Puente

