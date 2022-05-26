Kevin Spacey charged with 4 counts of sexual assault against 3 men in the U.K.

Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the United Kingdom, the Crown Protection Service announced Thursday.

"The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," CPS Special Crimes Division head Rosemary Ainslie said in a statement. "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

In addition, Spacey has also been charged with another offense of U.K. law: causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

CPS says the offenses occurred against one complainant in London in March 2005, against a second complainant in London in August 2008, and against a third complainant in Gloucestershire in April 2013. The alleged incidents occurred when Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London.

Representatives for Spacey did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment, while representatives for the Old Vic theater declined to comment.

Spacey was first accused of sexual harassment by actor Anthony Rapp in October 2017. A wave of other allegations followed, leading to Spacey being fired from his starring role in Netflix's House of Cards and replaced by Christopher Plummer in Ridley Scott's film All the Money in the World, among other consequences.

In September 2020, Rapp initiated a sexual assault lawsuit against Spacey that is still ongoing. He was at first joined by another accuser, but that person was dismissed from the case last year after refusing to disclose their identity.

Another anonymous accuser, a massage therapist who sued Spacey for sexual assault, died under unknown circumstances in 2019, and a lawyer for his estate subsequently dropped the lawsuit.

