Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault in UK

Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault in the UK, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.

The allegations are against three men now in incidents that took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the 62-year-old has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

According to the Met, all three men are now in their 30s and 40s.

The announcement of the charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its previous investigation into the actor.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial,” Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS special crime division, said.

Earlier this month the American actor was set to star in a new film debuting at the Cannes Film Festival occurring in France this week.

