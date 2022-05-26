Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the UK

As Kevin Spacey faces a New York City court over a sexual abuse allegation, police in the United Kingdom have charged the “House of Cards” actor with four counts of sexual assault.

The 62-year-old actor has been accused of sexual assault against three men, as well as “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent,” the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime Division announced Thursday.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Metropolitan Police, CPS said.

Two of the alleged incidents occurred in March 2005, the third in August 2008 and the final in April 2013, according to police. One was in Gloucestershire and the others in London.

No other details were given, including the ages or identities of the victims other than that they are all male.

The embattled actor has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of men, beginning with “Star Trek” actor Anthony Rapp, who said in October 2017 that Spacey assaulted him when he was just 14.

Among other alleged victims were Tony Montana, Richard Dreyfuss’ son, a teenager who accused Spacey of groping him at a Nantucket, Massachusetts, bar in 2016, several actors at the Old Vic theater in London where he served as artistic director, a theater usher in Connecticut and a military adviser working on the set of “Outbreak.”

As allegations from other men poured in, Spacey was fired from “House of Cards,” replaced in “All the Money in the World" and dumped by his publicity team.

For the next three years, the 62-year-old New Jersey native released unsettling Christmas videos in his “House of Cards” character, taking on Frank Underwood’s creepy tone and inflection.

