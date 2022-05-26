Sexual assault charges against Kevin Spacey authorized by British prosecutors in UK

Reuters

The widow of an unarmed man killed in Ukraine by a Russian soldier jailed for life last week in the first war crimes trial of Russia's invasion has recounted finding her husband's body, a bullet hole in his head. Kateryna Shelipova said she saw Vadim Shishimarin carrying a rifle shortly before she found her husband, 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov, lying in a road near their house in the northeast Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on Feb. 28. Shishimarin's trial is the first in a likely long line of legal cases: Ukraine has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians during the invasion and said it has identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes.