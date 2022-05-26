Sexual assault charges against Kevin Spacey authorized by British prosecutors in UK
England’s Crown Prosecution Service authorized sexual assault against charges Kevin Spacey and said the actor has a "right to a fair trial."
The Crown Protection Service announced the charges, related to incidents in London and Gloucestershire that took place between 2005 and 2013, after a police investigation.
British prosecutors have charged actor Kevin Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men. The charges were announced as Spacey was in a New York courtroom in an unrelated case. (May 26)
The man with the tool was also trying to light his car on fire, deputies said.
A woman listed as one of Tulsa’s most wanted now sits in the Tulsa County jail.
The widow of an unarmed man killed in Ukraine by a Russian soldier jailed for life last week in the first war crimes trial of Russia's invasion has recounted finding her husband's body, a bullet hole in his head. Kateryna Shelipova said she saw Vadim Shishimarin carrying a rifle shortly before she found her husband, 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov, lying in a road near their house in the northeast Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on Feb. 28. Shishimarin's trial is the first in a likely long line of legal cases: Ukraine has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians during the invasion and said it has identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes.
Dan Fogler, who plays Francis Ford Coppola in The Offer, told E! News he'd understand if Coppola never watched the show. Find out why and watch an exclusive clip from the May 26 episode.
China's ties with Solomon Islands should become "a model for mutual trust" and cooperation for its relations with the South Pacific, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in Honiara at the start of a regional tour on Thursday. The 10-day, eight-nation trip is aimed at expanding China's long-term military, economic and diplomatic ties and is seen as an effort to counter Washington's Indo-Pacific strategy. It comes after Beijing signed a security pact with Solomon Islands in April that has raised fears in
Was Beto O’Rourke’s viral outburst at Gov. Greg Abbott's news conference a political stunt? Absolutely. But it was a much needed display of passion.
Sometimes, the star is at his best when he's not the main event.
President Biden repeats his call for new gun laws after a Texas school shooting. Gun-control bills continue to face a tough road in the 50-50 Senate, however.
Co-Written by Ashley Aylward ____ Two years ago, an excruciating video of George Floyd’s murder sparked righteous outrage in tens of millions of Americans, propelling the #BlackLivesMatter movement to become one of the leading issues championed by the emerging Democratic electorate — people of color and young people — going into the 2020 election.
Surging migration | More than one million foreign nationals have been allowed to live in the UK for the first time in modern history as the Government was accused of breaking its Brexit promises. The data also showed that three-quarters of the initial asylum applications are being granted, the highest rate for 30 years, despite the Government's claims to be cracking down on illegal arrivals and bogus claims.
J.J. Abrams’ Demimonde, the first show the prolific producer has written since Fringe in 2008, is on the bubble at HBO as sources say Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is frustrated by the lack of output from Bad Robot’s $250 million overall deal. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the budget for HBO’s Demimonde […]
With gasoline prices at record highs ahead of the summer travel season, many drivers appear to be finding other ways to get around instead of hopping in their cars and heading to the nearest fuel...
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made a visit to a memorial site for the victims involved in the deadly elementary school shooting in Texas. Meghan placed white flowers tied with a purple ribbon at a memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse on Thursday.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill to implement the nation's strictest abortion ban. The ban that begins at fertilization blocks most abortions.
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider […]
The U.S. men's hockey team is one win from its best world championship finish since 1950 after beating Switzerland in the quarterfinals.
Tom Izzo discusses process to replace long-time assistant coach Dwayne Stephens