Kevin Spacey to be charged with seven more sexual offences

(Independent)

Kevin Spacey will be charged with a further seven sexual offences, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The charges against the actor include three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent – alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2004.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Mr Spacey, an Oscar-winning actor who made his name in Hollywood appearing in such films as The Usual Suspects and American Beauty, faces a total of 12 charges in the UK.

The earlier charges, brought in May by the CPS, included four offences of sexual assault and one offence of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

