Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in UK
British prosecutors have charged actor Kevin Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men. The charges were announced as Spacey was in a New York courtroom in an unrelated case. (May 26)
British prosecutors have charged actor Kevin Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men. The charges were announced as Spacey was in a New York courtroom in an unrelated case. (May 26)
Puppy scam steals cash and Facebook information
The Department of Justice is investigating an effort by Trump's allies to overturn the 2020 election with the help of alternate elector slates.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration is aiming to lead the international bloc opposed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine into a broader coalition to counter what it sees as a more serious, long-term threat to global order from China.
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno addressed residents in the wake of Tuesday's mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto congratulates Mercedes on improvements, but 'I don't think we have to worry yet.'
The girl told CNN that the shooter said he had bought bullets and appeared to spend his time alone
Anne Hathaway, a newly appointed ambassador of BVLGARI, has joined forces with Zendaya to star in a...
The cases are clustered in the Highbridge neighborhood of the Bronx, and officials are urging residents with flu-like symptoms to see their doctor "immediately"
U.S. stocks shoot higher on Thursday as tech stocks like Nvidia and Apple erased early losses, and a batch of mostly benign economic data helped assuage investors concerns about a pullback from consumers.
The World Health Organization assembly passed a motion on Thursday condemning the regional health emergency triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and rejected a rival resolution from Moscow that made no mention of its own role in the crisis. The original proposal, brought by the United States and some 50 others, condemned Russia's actions but stopped short of immediately suspending its voting rights at the U.N. health agency as some had earlier sought. Both resolutions expressed "grave concerns over the ongoing health emergency in and around Ukraine", but only the Western-led proposal says the emergency is "triggered by the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine".
Iowa City writing coach: I heard a pop pop pop, many years before mass shootings had become so common that being shot is the first thing you think of.
It passed a critical test towards crewed flights to the ISS.
Known for playing 7th Street boarding house operator Bea Reardon on Guiding Light, Lee Lawson had cancer and COVID-19 before her death on May 22
"It is absolutely insane that Republicans claim to have found long-lost proof that changed the meaning of a document written in 1787," Meyers said
Shani Darden and Lin Chen, two big names in the beauty industry, talk to In The Know about the relationship between skincare and mental health.
The newly minted winner had some difficulty adjusting back to normal life, but also reveals how the show landed her a new boyfriend.
The event was held at La Bodega Negra in New York City.
A homeless Brooklyn man accused of a vicious rock attack in the Queens neighborhood of North Corona that landed an elderly Asian woman in a coma has been indicted on murder and manslaughter charges, authorities announced on Monday. Guiying Ma, 62, was sweeping outside her home near the corner of 38th Avenue and 97th Street at around 8 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2021, when Elisaul Perez, 33, who had been sleeping on the sidewalk, reportedly picked up a chunk of concrete and struck her in the head. Ma fell to the ground and Perez bashed her in the head a second time, according to court documents.
“She is understandably shaken,” her colleague said. “Thank God she is okay.”
The man who opened fire in a Texas elementary school Tuesday, massacring 19 children and two adults, was a loner who kept to himself and avoided any kind of