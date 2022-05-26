Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in UK

Reuters

The World Health Organization assembly passed a motion on Thursday condemning the regional health emergency triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and rejected a rival resolution from Moscow that made no mention of its own role in the crisis. The original proposal, brought by the United States and some 50 others, condemned Russia's actions but stopped short of immediately suspending its voting rights at the U.N. health agency as some had earlier sought. Both resolutions expressed "grave concerns over the ongoing health emergency in and around Ukraine", but only the Western-led proposal says the emergency is "triggered by the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine".