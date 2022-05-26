British Prosecutors Have Authorized Sexual Assault Charges Against Kevin Spacey

British prosecutors authorized sexual assault charges against Kevin Spacey on Thursday, adding to the growing list of legal troubles he has faced for numerous sexual misconduct allegations.

The Crown Prosecution Service said that it has "authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men" as well as one charge of "causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent."

The CPS corrected its earlier statement to clarify that Spacey had not yet been charged with sexual assault. A spokesperson told the Washington Post that the charges can only be enacted once Spacey is arrested in England or Wales.

The charges involve three male accusers, who are now all in their 30s and 40s, for incidents that allegedly took place in the UK in 2005, 2008, and 2013, according to police.

The CPS said that the authority to charge Spacey followed "a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."

The disgraced actor has been accused of sexual assault or harassment by more than a dozen men, including several who were teenagers at the time.

In 2017, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making sexual advances toward him when he was 14. Several more men came forward soon after with their own allegations against Spacey. In response, Spacey came out as gay, a move many denounced as an attempt to deflect from the wave of accusations.

As a result of the allegations, Netflix cut ties with Spacey and dropped him from his hit series House of Cards.

A spokesperson for Spacey did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

