Kevin Spacey denies seven more sex offense charges in the UK

Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty to seven additional sex offense charges in the United Kingdom on Friday. This marks 12 sex charges the actor faces in the U.K.

Spacey has already pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted three men between 2004 and 2015 when he was the artistic director at the Old Vic theater in London. He appeared via video-link in a London courtroom on Friday.

His trial is set to start on June 6 and last for three to four weeks. It is likely to be at the Old Bailey, the venue for Britain’s highest-profile criminal trials.

Spacey, who has addresses in London and the U.S., was granted bail and allowed to return to the United States after a preliminary hearing in June.

In October, Spacey was found not liable in a civil sexual misconduct suit in New York. The lawsuit sought $40 million in damages.

"Mr. Spacey is grateful to live in a country where the citizens have a right to trial by impartial jurors who make their decision based on evidence and not rumor or social media," Spacey said through his lawyer Jennifer Keller in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time.

Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty to the sex charges via video call in the U.K. on Friday.

"He is deeply thankful to this particular jury. This was a highly educated group of six women and five men, all except one college graduate and most with graduate degrees. Their verdict was swift and decisive. Justice was done today."

The former "House of Cards" actor was accused of assault, battery and emotional distress stemming from an alleged incident against Anthony Rapp in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old.

"We're very grateful that this American jury saw through these false allegations," Keller said shortly after the verdict was read. "Spacey is deeply grateful. What's next is Mr. Spacey is going to be proving that he's innocent of anything he's been accused of."

In October, Spacey was found not liable in a civil sexual misconduct suit brought against him by Anthony Rapp.

In August, Spacey was ordered by a judge to pay $31 million to the producers of "House of Cards" after he was fired in 2018 following alleged sexual misconduct behind the scenes of the political drama.

Spacey, who starred on the Netflix show from 2013-17, was accused of preying on multiple young men, including a production assistant, which prompted an investigation by the MRC production company and ultimate termination from his role as the President of the United States, Francis Underwood, in addition to any producing contracts.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and The Associated Press contributed to this report.