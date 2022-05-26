Kevin Spacey to Face 4 Counts of Sexual Assault in the U.K.

Kevin Spacey leaving court in the U.S.

British authorities announced Thursday that they are bringing charges against disgraced out actor Kevin Spacey.

“The CPS has authorized criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men,” Rosemary Ainslie, head of the U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, Variety reports.

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” she said. “The Crown Prosecution Service [CPS] reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The alleged assaults happened between 2005 to 2013 in London and Gloucestershire, according to British tabloid The Daily Mail. The charges come after a probe into the allegations was opened by authorities in 2017.

The CPS revealed that a man accused Spacey, 62, of sexually assaulting him twice in 2005. Another man accused the actor of sexual assault and forcing a sex act on him. The third man alleges Spacey assaulted him in 2013.

Spacey has previously faced sexual harassment and assault allegations, including against gay actor Anthony Rapp, who has accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him when he was 14 and Spacey was 26.

In 2020, Spacey was ordered to pay approximately $31 million to MRC, the studio behind House of Cards, for breach of contract for violating their sexual harassment policy.

In the settlement, Spacey and his production companies M. Profitt Productions and Trigger Street Productions were required to pay $29.5 million in damages, plus $1.2 million in attorneys’ fees and $235,000 in additional costs, following MRC’s cutting ties with the actor when multiple allegations of sexual harassment were made against him.