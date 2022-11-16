Kevin Spacey faces 7 more sexual offense charges in the U.K.

London — Prosecutors in London on Wednesday said they had authorized seven new sexual offense charges against the Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the "House of Cards" and "American Beauty" would be charged over "a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004." It also authorized "one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent" against the 63-year-old actor, who lives in the United States. The CPS, which is responsible for bringing prosecutions in England and Wales, said the seven new charges refer to alleged crimes committed before and after 2003, when new legislation on sexual offenses entered force.

This means Spacey is now facing a total of 11 charges of sexual assault in Britain. Spacey in July pleaded not guilty at London's Old Bailey court to four charges of sexual assault against three men between 2005 and 2013 in London and Gloucestershire in western England.

None of the alleged victims can be identified under English law. Reporting restrictions prevent further details being disclosed before trial. Spacey voluntarily appeared at a London court when the first charges were brought and vowed to defend himself against the charges. Those allegations referred to a period when he was artistic director of London's Old Vic Theatre, between 2004 and 2015. A New York court last month dismissed a $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit brought against Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed the Hollywood star targeted him when he was 14. A judge had ruled that Rapp had brought the case too late for a criminal charge. Spacey's acting career ended five years ago when Rapp's allegations emerged and he was dropped from the final season of "House of Cards" and other upcoming projects. Allegations against him emerged in the wake of the #MeToo movement that saw numerous claims of sexual assault and harassment in the movie industry. He has always denied allegations of sexual abuse. In 2019, charges against the actor of indecent assault and sexual assault were dropped in Massachusetts.

