Kevin Spacey found not guilty of sexual assault

Kevin Spacey was found not guilty at Southwark Crown Court

Kevin Spacey, the Oscar winning Hollywood actor, has been cleared of sexual assaulting four men.

The 64-year-old star of American Beauty, The Usual Suspects and House of Cards, was found not guilty of nine sexual offences against four complainants between 2001 and 2013.

After almost 12 hours of deliberation, jurors at Southwark Crown Court acquitted him on all counts.

The actor had tears in his eyes as the verdict was read out and later nodded at jurors as they left the court. Letting out a big sigh in the court room, Mr Spacey thanked the guard in a hushed voice and received a pat on the back from his legal team.

During the trial, Prosecutor Christine Agnew KC had accused Mr Spacey of using his position as the “golden boy of the London theatre scene”, to do what he wanted, confident his alleged victims would not be believed.

Giving evidence, the Hollywood star denied being a sexual bully and labelled the prosecution’s case against him as “weak”, accusing one alleged victim of being after “money, money and then money”.

He told the jury the sexual assault allegations were “madness”, “made no logical sense” and were a “stab in the back”.

During proceedings, Mr Spacey had told jurors he could have had sex “all the time” but found it hard to trust people because of his fame.

Asked if he considered himself to be a powerful man, he replied: “I did not have a power wand that I waved in front of people’s faces whenever I wanted someone to go to bed with me.”

The court heard how Mr Spacey, who is an American citizen, had moved to London in 2001 to take up a role as artistic director at the Old Vic theatre.

But during his time in the UK he was accused of attacking four men aged in their 20s and 30s.

Prosecutors alleged that Mr Spacey’s “preferred method of assault” was to aggressively grab other men by the crotch.

He was also accused of performing a sex act on an aspiring actor who had passed out in his Waterloo apartment.

Mr Spacey was acquitted of seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

