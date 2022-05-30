Kevin Spacey: House of Cards actor faces formal extradition to UK over sexual assault charges

British authorities are reportedly seeking the return of Kevin Spacey from the US to the UK to face sexual assault charges.

The House of Cards actor, 62, was charged with four counts of sexual assault in the UK last week.

He was charged in connection with incidents involving three men, now in their thirties and forties, alleged to have taken place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Spacey has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

On Sunday (29 May), The Guardian reported Spacey faces formal extradition to the UK if he doesn’t return to the country voluntarily, citing an official familiar with the process.

A special unit of the Home Office, the international criminality directorate, will act on behalf of police authorities and prosecutors, per The Guardian’s report. Quoting experts familiar with the extradition process, the publication also reported that US police officials may be sent to detain Spacey on behalf of the UK.

The announcement of the charges follows a review of evidence gathered by the Metropolitcan Police Department in its previous investigation into sexual assault claims against the actor, which began in 2017.

Spacey has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Kevin Spacey leaves court after testifying in a civil lawsuit on May 26, 2022, in New York. British prosecutors have charged Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men. The 62-year-old double Academy Award winner was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them. The U.K. charges were announced Thursday, as Spacey was testifying in a courtroom in New York City in a civil lawsuit. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (AP)

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS special crime division, said the service had “authorised criminal charges” against Spacey.

The actor’s new film Peter Five Eight – his first leading role in five years – was screened at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month.

Producers of the noir drama defended theUsual Suspects actor against the charges when they were announced on Thursday (26 May).

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the producers of the mystery thriller wrote: “While it’s unfortunate that increased negative press is timed with Kevin returning to work, it’s also to be expected.

“There are those who wish for him not to act, but they are outnumbered by fans worldwide who await an artist they have enjoyed for decades returning to the screen.”

They added: “The production has no knowledge or comment on the various swirling allegations, and believe it’s a matter for the courts to determine validity if it exists. Peter Five Eight is a film for fans who care more for the art than the scandal,” the statement concluded.