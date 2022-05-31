Kevin Spacey planning to ‘voluntarily appear’ before UK court to defend himself on sexual assault charges

Actor Kevin Spacey said he will voluntarily appear before a court in the United Kingdom to defend himself after he was charged criminally by English prosecutors with sexually assaulting three men.

Spacey, who was charged with four counts of sexual assault by the U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in a statement he is “confident” he can prevail in court and beat the charges.

“While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence,” he told the news program.

The criminal charges filed in the UK last week accuse the 62-year-old celebrity of sexually assaulting three men in incidents that happened years ago. He is accused of sexual assault in London in March 2005 and August 2008, as well as in an alleged April 2013 incident in Gloucestershire, England.

The star of Netflix’s “House of Cards” first faced allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault during the #metoo reckoning. The accusations led to the actor being written out of the last season of the hit show and halted his career.

Spacey, who was seen last week in a trailer for the film “Peter Five Eight,” is also facing a civil suit in New York filed by actor Anthony Rapp, who says Spacey sexually assaulted him when he was 14 at a party in the 1980s.

Rapp’s initial allegations against Spacey in 2017 led to other men accusing the actor of sexual misconduct and harassment.

Spacey has denied the allegations against him.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.