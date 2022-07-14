Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Assault Charges in London

Kevin Spacey

Out Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges in London on Thursday.

Taking place in London’s Old Bailey, a courthouse known for high-profiled cases, Spacey, 62, replied “not guilty” to the charges, which include four counts of sexual assault and one count of, “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent,” according to the Associated Press.

The charges stem from alleged assaults that took place in London and Gloucestershire over a decade ago, between 2005 and 2013, and were alleged by three men, currently in their 30s and 40s. The alleged assaults happened when Spacey was the artistic director at London’s Old Vic theater.

A judge set the trial start date for June 6, 2023. The New York Times notes the U.K.’s judicial system is backed up.

After the hearing, Spacey thanked the judge but didn’t make any statements as he left the courthouse to his car.

The House of Cards star appeared in court last month and was granted unconditional bail by Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram.

British authorities launched their investigation in 2017, and the charges came to light when it was announced by the U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service on May 26.

In a statement to Good Morning America in May he said, "I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise."

Spacey has previously faced sexual harassment and assault allegations, including against gay actor Anthony Rapp, who has accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. Rapp has sued Spacey in civil court over the alleged assault.

In 2020, Spacey was ordered to pay approximately $31 million to MRC, the studio behind House of Cards, for breach of contract for violating its sexual harassment policy.