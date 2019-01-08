Kevin Spacey says sexual assault accuser engaged in 'mutual and consensual flirting'

Kevin Spacey has denied sexually assaulting an 18-year-old in a Nantucket bar in 2016, insisting in court filings that the pair spent an enjoyable night together and engaged in "mutual and consensual flirting".

In his first account of the night, Spacey claimed that his accuser, William Little, was friendly and admiring, even bringing over a friend to introduce him.

Spacey, 59, appeared in court on Monday on the Massachusetts island to be charged with indecent assault over the incident. He has plead not guilty.

And in court filings, submitted on Monday while on the exclusive holiday island, he insisted that Mr Little enjoyed their time together.

Mr Little was working as a "busboy" - cleaning and clearing the tables - at the Club Car restaurant when Spacey came in.

When his shift ended, he stayed at the restaurant to speak to the House of Cards actor.

Spacey said that the teenager "claimed he was a 23-year-old student studying business at Wake Forest University" - a lie which Mr Little confirmed to police he had told.

The two-time Oscar winner claimed that Mr Little "welcomed drinks from [Spacey], let [Spacey] put his arm around him near the piano while they did sing-a-longs and even left the bar to smoke with [Spacey]."

Spacey claimed that the teenager gave him his number - and action which, the actor claims, showed "mutual and consensual flirting".

Mr Little alleges that while they were by the piano Spacey began massaging his groin area and unzipped his trousers.

At no point in the court filing does Spacey deny groping the young man.

The motion, obtained by DailyMail.com, was filed in support of the Spacey's legal team's request to obtain all messages between Mr Little and his girlfriend, from the night of their meeting on July 7, 2016 until January 2017.

Spacey did not speak during the hearing, which lasted less than 10 minutes.

Judge Thomas Barrett set a March 4 date for the next hearing, at which Spacey will not be present. If the case proceeds to trial and Spacey is found guilty, he could face five years in jail.

He left the courtroom without commenting, and flew out the island to Washington DC - where, on leaving the airport, he was stopped for speeding. He was given a warning, said Athena Hernandez, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.