Kevin Spacey treated unfairly, says Hollywood exec as actor acquitted of sexual assault

Kevin Spacey departs Southwark Crown Court after his not guilty verdict - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Kevin Spacey deserves to be able to return to “the job he was born to do” and have his film and stage career resurrected following his acquittal for sexual assault charges, a close supporter of the Oscar-winning actor said on Wednesday.

Spacey, 64, walked free from Southwark Crown Court after a jury took just over 11 hours to find him not guilty of nine charges made against him by four men.

A senior Hollywood executive and supporter of the Usual Suspects actor said Spacey should never have been “cancelled” in the first place following a slew of unfounded allegations made against him in 2017.

He said the public had “rushed to judgement” in the wake of the #MeToo movement and Spacey should be allowed to “resurrect” his career.

The comments will raise concerns over whether the Metropolitan Police and prosecutors were justified in bringing Spacey to trial over events that took place as long as 20 years ago.

Spacey has now been cleared of wrongdoing both in a criminal court in the UK and in two court cases in the US - one criminal and one civil.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Spacey’s supporter said: “This is a man that never deserved to be removed so swiftly without any due process.

“It is not about him deserving to come back now because he should never have been treated this way in the first place.

“There are people who were more interested in rushing to judgement than learning the actual truth.

“He should never have been dragged into a criminal court for this.

“Kevin Spacey should now be able to resurrect his career. He should be allowed to do the job he was born to do. He is not disgraced. He is a two-time Academy Award winner.

“He needs to be back on the screen and on the stage. He should never have been cancelled.”

Spacey said during the trial his life “exploded” in 2017 at the height of the #MeToo movement.

Spacey timeline

He has been dogged ever since by allegation after allegation.

When the first accusation was made, he came out publicly as gay in a mistimed and misjudged statement that angered many in the LGBTQ+ community.

Spacey has become something of a pariah in Hollywood in the years since and although he has been working on films, none have yet been released.

On Wednesday, the star of American Beauty and House of Cards finally cleared his name.

Speaking outside the court, Spacey thanked the court staff and his legal team before saying he was “enormously grateful” to the jury, adding he was “humbled” by the outcome of the trial.

During the trial, the court heard how Spacey, who is an American citizen, had moved to London in 2001 to take up a role as artistic director at the Old Vic theatre.

Christine Agnew KC, prosecuting, accused Spacey of using his position as the “golden boy of the London theatre scene” to do what he wanted, confident his alleged victims would not be believed.

Giving evidence, the Hollywood star denied being a sexual bully and labelled the prosecution’s case against him as “weak”, accusing one alleged victim of being after “money, money and then money”.

He told the jury the sexual assault allegations were “madness”, “made no logical sense” and were a “stab in the back”.

Spacey told jurors he could have had sex “all the time” but found it hard to trust people because of his fame.

Asked if he considered himself to be a powerful man, he replied: “I did not have a power wand that I waved in front of people’s faces whenever I wanted someone to go to bed with me.”

The decision to prosecute Spacey was made under Max Hill KC, the current Director of Public Prosecutions, who is understood to be stepping down from the position in October.

During his tenure he made it one of his aims to improve catastrophically low prosecution rates of defendants accused of sexual offences.

Following the not guilty verdicts, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it respected the decision of the court.

A spokesman said: “The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges.

“It is the role of the jury to consider the charges and we respect the decision of the court.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.