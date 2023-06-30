Kevin Spacey arriving at Southwark Crown Court in London this morning - Jordan Pettitt/PA

Kevin Spacey is a “sexual bully” Southwark Crown Court heard today.

The Oscar-winning actor, 63, faces 12 charges against four male complainants dating between 2001 and 2013.

Prosecutor Christine Agnew KC began her opening of the case by telling the jury that Kevin Spacey Fowler is “extremely famous actor who has won a number of awards” and has starred in many movies and television serials.

But she went on: “He is also, the prosecution allege a man who sexually assaults other men. A man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable – a sexual bully.”

Mr Spacey is accused of three counts of indecent assault, seven of sexual assault and two of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The allegations relate to a period when Mr Spacey was living in London after being appointed the artistic director of the Old Vic theatre.

The prosecution is being led by Christine Agnew KC and the defence team is headed up by Patrick Gibbs KC.

Mr Spacey denies all the charges.

Follow the latest developments below.

10:58 AM BST

Prosecution begins

Prosecutor Christine Agnew KC began her opening of the case by telling the jury that Kevin Spacey Fowler is “extremely famous actor who has won a number of awards” and has starred in many movies and television serials.

But she went on: “He is also, the prosecution allege a man who sexually assaults other men.

“A man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable – a sexual bully.”

10:42 AM BST

Spacey in the dock

Mr Spacey is sat in the glass walled dock of Court One at Southwark Crown Court as the jury file into court.

10:29 AM BST

What are the charges?

Kevin Spacey is facing 12 charges relating to four men. They are:

• Three counts of indecent assault;

• Seven counts of sexual assault;

• One count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent;

• One count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey denies all charges.

10:17 AM BST

Jurors forewarned about case's publicity

Jurors were forewarned that the case would gain wide-spread publicity.

They were reminded that although they may know the actor from film and television, under no circumstances should they research or discuss the case.

10:07 AM BST

Spacey spotted in court café earlier today

Ahead of the hearing, Mr Spacey was spotted sitting alone in the cafe of the crown court on the south bank of the River Thames having a coffee.

09:58 AM BST

Prosecution expected to begin outlining case

The prosecution is expected to begin outlining its case on Friday morning after the jury was sworn in on Wednesday.

Mr Spacey is accused of three counts of indecent assault, seven of sexual assault and two of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The allegations relate to a period when Mr Spacey was living in London after being appointed the artistic director of the Old Vic theatre.

The prosecution is being led by Christine Agnew KC and the defence team is headed up by Patrick Gibbs KC.

Mr Spacey denies all the charges.

09:57 AM BST

Spacey arrives at court

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court today - PA

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.