Kevin Spacey to 'voluntarily appear' in U.K. court for sexual assault charges: 'I am entitled to a fair trial'

Kevin Spacey will "voluntarily" appear in the United Kingdom to face four new sexual assault charges that were brought against him last week.

"I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise," the 62-year-old told Good Morning America Tuesday through a representative, referencing charges for incidents alleged to have occurred as far back as 17 years ago. "While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence."

Amid several other allegations over the last five years — which he has repeatedly denied — against the former House of Cards star and Oscar-winning American Beauty actor, the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crimes Division announced on May 26 that Spacey would be charged with forcing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent in addition to charges relating to alleged assaults against men in the U.K. Two of the alleged incidents took place in March 2005 in London against one man, with a third assault allegedly taking place in August 2008. The fourth reportedly involved a third man in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

"The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," CPS Special Crimes Division head Rosemary Ainslie announced Thursday in a statement. "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

Actor Kevin Spacey attends the reading of the event "The Boxer - La nostalgia del poeta" (The Boxer - The nostalgia of the poet) at Palazzo Massimo alle Terme on August 02, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Kevin Spacey

Last year, Louis Nero, a producer of an upcoming Spacey-starring movie The Man Who Drew God, told EW he wasn't fazed by the repeated allegations against the performer — including actor Anthony Rapp's accusations that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances toward him when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. Spacey apologized to Rapp publicly, but maintained his innocence, stating that he didn't recall the alleged encounter.

Spacey completed filming on another film, Peter Five Eight, in early 2022, with the producers of that film telling EW in a statement that they, too, were moving forward with the project amid the new allegations.

"While it's unfortunate that increased negative press is timed with Kevin returning to work, it's also to be expected. There are those who wish for him not to act, but they are outnumbered by fans worldwide who await an artist they have enjoyed for decades returning to the screen," the producers said. "The production has no knowledge or comment on the various swirling allegations, and believe it's a matter for the courts to determine validity if it exists. Peter Five Eight is a film for fans who care more for the art than the scandal."

A legal representative for Spacey did not immediately return EW's request for comment.

